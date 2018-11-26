Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

The Thing Chris Watts Did for His Girls Before Murdering Them

byNov 26, 2018
Although Chris Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole on November 14 for the deaths of his wife, unborn child and two young daughters, people are still haunted by the murders. It's hard to imagine a supposedly loving father strangling and suffocating loved ones as described by the prosecutors in this tragic case. However, new details of his 4-year-old and 3-year-old girls' last hours with their daddy add a chilling layer to their final hours.

Before Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were murdered on August 12, Watts took them to a birthday party while he reportedly finalized his plan.

According to authorities, his wife, Shan'ann, was out of town on a business trip and wasn't set to return home until early the next morning. New documents reveal that while she was gone, Watts had taken his girls to a pool birthday party on Sunday afternoon. As his little girls swam, he began texting a colleague to start putting his plan in motion.

New documents reveal that he messaged co-worker Kodi Roberts at 5:06 p.m., telling him that he was going to be driving out the next morning to one of the oil fields his company managed. That's the same location where Shan'ann, Bella and Celeste's murdered bodies were discovered days later.

Watts had taken his girls to a pool birthday party on Sunday afternoon. As his little girls swam, he began texting a colleague to start putting his plan in motion.

After setting his plan in motion, Watts took his girls home for a family night. In an interview with police, Watts said that after the birthday party, he brought Bella and Celeste home for a nice evening, complete with pizza, candy and FaceTime with Grandpa.

According to Watts, he gave both girls showers, dinner and a bedtime snack. Shan'ann's father, Frank Rzucek, reportedly told authorities that he FaceTimed with both Watts and Bella as she ate. He is believed to be one of the last people to see her alive.

Watts then reportedly tucked the girls in at 8 p.m., but Bella was anxious for her mom to get home.

Watts described Bella getting up twice after he put her to bed, both times asking when Shan'ann would be home. He said that when she woke up, he assured his daughter that she'd see her mom in the morning and then tucked her back in.

It's also been revealed that the night before, Watts left his girls with a babysitter while he took his mistress out on a date. The night before the party, Watts enlisted the birthday boy's older sister to watch his girls. Although he told both the babysitter and her father that he was going to a Colorado Rockies game, it's since been revealed that he was actually out with another woman, Nichol Kessinger.

After murdering the girls on Sunday night and then Shan'ann when she returned home, Watts then carried out the rest of his plan.

The co-worker who Watts texted on Sunday told authorities that it was "unusual" that Watts contacted him over the weekend. However, he said that Watts did show up to the oil field on Monday morning. Roberts described Watts as acting normally, although he made "multiple" trips to his car. That's because Watts was disposing of his wife and daughters' bodies.

Watts began making more chilling plans after his family's bodies were concealed in oil tanks and a shallow grave.

As police began investigating Shan'ann, Bella and Celeste's disappearances that Monday, Watts went to work and continued texting his mistress. He also reached out to a real estate agent about selling their house and notified the girls' school that the children wouldn't be enrolling in the fall.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

