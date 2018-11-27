Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Chris Watts Did the Unthinkable When Asked About His Missing Family

byAshley AustrewNov 27, 2018
Photograph by Instagram/shanannwatts

Following Chris Watts' prison sentencing last week for the murders of his pregnant wife and daughters, chilling new details continue to emerge about the crimes. But possibly the most disturbing revelation so far is a report by People magazine that claims Watts was "giggling" during a six-hour interview with FBI agents about the disappearance of his family.

Before Watts confessed, detectives reportedly asked him to list all the ways he could think of to make someone disappear.

According to investigative documents obtained by People, Watts then "giggled" and said the question was hard to answer because he wasn't responsible for his pregnant wife's disappearance.

Investigators then reportedly asked Watts to name "all the physical ways a person could cause someone’s disappearance through murder," to which he responded with a long list of ideas. The one method he remained silent about? Strangulation, which is how a medical examiner determined he killed 34-year-old Shan'ann before allegedly smothering their 3- and 4-year-old daughters.

Watts also reportedly failed a polygraph test, during which investigators asked only basic questions about Shan'ann's whereabouts.

Watts also reportedly failed a polygraph test, during which investigators asked only basic questions about Shan'ann's whereabouts.

The test included questions about whether Watts had physically caused his wife’s disappearance, whether he was lying about the last time he saw her, and if he knew where she was. Even after he failed the test, Watts reportedly maintained his innocence and remained emotionless.

It was only after he asked to speak to his father that the truth started to emerge. That's when Watts allegedly started telling the story about strangling Shan'ann after he saw her on the baby monitor killing their girls. “I freaked out and did the same to f*** her,” Watts allegedly told his father, according to the documents obtained by People.

Following the failed polygraph, Watts also reportedly told investigators that he was having an affair and no longer loved Shan'ann.

In recently released text messages from before the murders, Shan'ann admitted to a friend that she knew something was wrong. "He hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong,” she wrote. "We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD.”

Shan'ann also texted Watts several times, writing in one message just a little over a week before her death, “I don’t know how you fell out of love with me in 5.5 weeks, or if this has been going on for a long time, but you don’t plan another baby if you’re not in love.”

Watts has never revealed his motive for the crimes, and Michael Rourke, the district attorney for Weld County in Colorado, believes he never will.

During Watts' sentencing, Rourke said, "I don’t think that there is ever going to be a satisfactory answer for anyone."

Police believe it was Watts' affair that led to the murders. In the days leading up to the slayings, the father of two was allegedly texting his new girlfriend, shopping for jewelry, and even making plans to sell his house.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

Fathers in Law From Hell

by Jan 07, 2013
1 / 9
1 / 9

As Dr. Phil says, “Good fences make good neighbors. Your in-laws need to be your neighbors and there need to be really good fences up.” If your hubby’s dad is like one of these guys, make sure that fence is the Great Wall of China. We’ve rounded up the world’s worst fathers-in-law, if for no other reason than to make you feel better about yours.

RELATED

The Reason Why 1/3 of Parents Aren't Getting Their Kids Flu Shots Is Surprising
More from news

Chris Watts Did the Unthinkable When Asked About His Missing Family
Nov 27, 2018

The Reason Why 1/3 of Parents Aren't Getting Their Kids Flu Shots Is Surprising
Nov 27, 2018

The Thing Chris Watts Did for His Girls Before Murdering Them
Nov 26, 2018

Target's Cyber Monday Deals Do Not Disappoint
Nov 26, 2018

Stranger Shames Bottle-Feeding Mom for 'Damaging' Her Baby's Brain
Nov 21, 2018

Mom Speaks Out After Getting Slammed for Posting About 'Least Liked' Child
Nov 21, 2018

Grandma Ridicules Boy for Refusing to Give Her a Hug, and Mom Is Torn
Nov 20, 2018

Mom Offers Warning After Son Nearly Dies From Swallowing 14 Magnets
Nov 20, 2018

Christopher Watts' Sentencing Reveals Final Moments of Murdered Family
Nov 19, 2018
More Results
moms-m-logo

2018 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.