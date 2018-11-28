David Beckham Shamed for Kissing His 7-Year-Old Daughter on the Lips

Another day, another outraged person—or group of people, in this case. One would think that this world needs more love. But apparently, if you're a dad, certain types of affection are problematic. David Beckham is kissing his daughter on the lips in a new pic, and critics can't seem to handle it—at all. Seriously, folks are losing their minds and people are coming out in droves to support the celeb dad.
David and his 7-year-old daughter, Harper, are excited for the upcoming holidays.
"Christmas is coming. Let's go skate," he wrote in an Instagram post.
In addition to Harper, David and Victoria Beckham have three sons: Brooklyn, 19; Romeo, 16; and Cruz, 13.
And it's safe to say the pic of the former soccer star kissing his little girl on the lips didn't sit too well with people.
Some find it "disgusting"—going as far to question if David is "dating" his daughter. Yes ... really.
Talk about ridiculous shaming. (All shaming is quite ridiculous, but you get what we mean.)
Thankfully, there are still people walking this Earth who don't see David's photo being such a big deal—and think those truly bothered need to get over it.
David isn't the only Beckham who's caught heat for kissing Harper on the lips.
But maybe, just maybe, we can give parents a break with this. Not all kids (or parents, for that matter) are cool with kisses on the lips. For those who are, let them be.
