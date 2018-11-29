Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Postpartum Body, and Moms Are Here for It

byTanvier PeartNov 29, 2018
Photograph by Instagram/katehudson

After the birth of a child, it's easy for postpartum moms to feel pressure to "snap back" and look snatched after pushing out a baby (or having a C-section). It can be disheartening and annoying AF, which is why we applaud moms—including celeb moms—who are open and honest about their journey. Kate Hudson's post-baby body photo comes with a message that has so many people applauding her for peeling back the veil and being so real.

Kate is sharing the first look at her postpartum body since giving birth back in October, unedited and without shame.

katehudson

So...here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let's be honest, kids take the number one position and it's haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I've been doing a lot of research and I've spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappyofficial will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can't live without 🧘‍♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I'm looking to shed 25lbs. I'd like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪 I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone's Having an amazing start to the holidays! 💋

"So ... here we go!" Kate Hudson wrote in her Instagram post. "The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine."

She continued: "Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey."

And people are soaking up every word.

"I love how real this photo is," one Instagram user wrote. "You go momma."

Kate and her beau, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rani Rose, on October 2. In addition to baby Rani, Kate also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 14; and Bingham, 7.

Kate's followers love that she shared a "REAL post-baby photo."

"Thank you for being so transparent with your postpartum goals and journey," another user wrote.

It definitely is more relatable, TBH.

Best of luck with your endeavors, mama. And cheers to all the happiness with your beautiful family!

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

Celebrity BFFs

by Sep 17, 2014
1 / 9
WireImage
1 / 9

They are two of the busiest working moms around, not to mention two of the most glam. But when it comes to their friendship, Paltrow and Knowles are totally real, with Beyoncé telling US magazine that Paltrow is, “a great friend on every level.”

Love This? Follow Us on Pinterest.

RELATED

Shan'ann Watts Slammed In-Laws for Endangering Her Child Before Murders
More from news

Woman Tried to Steal Baby by Impersonating a Child Protective Services Worker
Nov 30, 2018

Girl in Coma After Being Hit While Getting Off School Bus
Nov 30, 2018

Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Postpartum Body, and Moms Are Here for It
Nov 29, 2018

Shan'ann Watts Slammed In-Laws for Endangering Her Child Before Murders
Nov 28, 2018

David Beckham Shamed for Kissing His 7-Year-Old Daughter on the Lips
Nov 28, 2018

Chris Watts Did the Unthinkable When Asked About His Missing Family
Nov 27, 2018

The Reason Why 1/3 of Parents Aren't Getting Their Kids Flu Shots Is Surprising
Nov 27, 2018

The Thing Chris Watts Did for His Girls Before Murdering Them
Nov 26, 2018

Target's Cyber Monday Deals Do Not Disappoint
Nov 26, 2018
More Results
moms-m-logo

2018 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.