Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Postpartum Body, and Moms Are Here for It

After the birth of a child, it's easy for postpartum moms to feel pressure to "snap back" and look snatched after pushing out a baby (or having a C-section). It can be disheartening and annoying AF, which is why we applaud moms—including celeb moms—who are open and honest about their journey. Kate Hudson's post-baby body photo comes with a message that has so many people applauding her for peeling back the veil and being so real.
Kate is sharing the first look at her postpartum body since giving birth back in October, unedited and without shame.
"So ... here we go!" Kate Hudson wrote in her Instagram post. "The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine."
She continued: "Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey."
And people are soaking up every word.
"I love how real this photo is," one Instagram user wrote. "You go momma."
Kate and her beau, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rani Rose, on October 2. In addition to baby Rani, Kate also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 14; and Bingham, 7.
Kate's followers love that she shared a "REAL post-baby photo."
"Thank you for being so transparent with your postpartum goals and journey," another user wrote.
It definitely is more relatable, TBH.
Best of luck with your endeavors, mama. And cheers to all the happiness with your beautiful family!
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.