'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Outrage Has a Star Speaking Out

In case you missed it, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" has come under fire after critics pointed out what they think are "disturbing" themes throughout the beloved 1964 Christmas special. Needless to say, a huge debate ensued, with people arguing that such claims are ridiculous, while others were onboard with the criticisms.
Well, it seems a certain star of the holiday movie heard all the outrage and is throwing in her two cents. Corinne Conley is addressing the Rudolph backlash, and it's safe to say the actress isn't siding with those angered by the "disturbing" themes.
Corinne, who voiced Dolly, a rag doll sent to the Island of Misfit Toys, thinks "Rudolph" is relevant now more than ever.
Dolly has been at the center of controversy, as many people can't understand why she was seemingly exiled to the Island of Misfit Toys when she looked perfectly fine.
"There is so much bullying going on [now], and it's all reconciled in 'Rudolph,'" Corinne tells TMZ.
"And surely people wouldn't love it so much if it left a resonance of bullying. It wouldn't be so indelible on people's hearts," she adds in her exclusive interview with the outlet about the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" backlash.
"There is quite a bit of bullying going on quite now, at this time," Corinne continues. "So perhaps we're all getting a little more sensitive to it, but that's good. I don't think by getting sensitive to bullying, that you want to copy it—you want to get rid of it. And certainly in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' everyone is reconciled happily with the end of the movie."
"I can't imagine if you're a hater ... you take the opposite view of the film. That, I can't imagine," she adds.
"But if they're people like that, no, I hope they're not watching. I just can't imagine it affecting anyone in a negative way. They must be like Scrooge—tell them to watch 'Scrooge.'"
Bottom line: If "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" works for you, watch it. And if it doesn't, change the channel.
There are tons of Christmas movies to enjoy—including an endless number of Hallmark movies—should this TV special no longer work for you.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.