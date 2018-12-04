Mom's List of Demanding Babysitter Requirements Goes Viral

When hiring a babysitter, parents typically want someone who is smart, capable and good with kids. But one mom wants top-quality service without having to pay for it. The mom in question sparked a heated conversation online after she posted a babysitting ad that included some hefty demands, such as a degree, around-the-clock availability, specific political preferences and, oh yeah, payment of only $10 an hour. Of course, a screenshot of the ad was posted to Reddit, where people had a field day over this mom's list of 14 qualifications.
On the Reddit thread in the r/ChoosingBeggers subreddit, user Protoss12345 shared a screenshot of the mom's Facebook post and called her submission "Delusional Babysitter Requirements." Of course, people were incensed. A BA in child care? Full-time availability? The parent was only willing to pay for SOME of kiddos' snacks?
Apparently, we aren't the only ones with questions, because many, many people wrote in demanding to know exactly what this woman could be thinking.
In fact, some people were salty that the mom wanted the "perfect" sitter, but seemed to not be concerned with breaking the law herself.
And others called her out on what she was willing to pay.
And this person threw enough shade to block the sun.
But not everyone believed that someone could be this delusional. There were a few dissenting voices who thought the post was fake.
Despite how crazy it sounds, a few nannies spoke out and said that this is really what people look for when searching for a child care provider.
But one person makes the most salient point about this whole mess.
Remember, serious inquiries ONLY.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.