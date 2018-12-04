Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Chris Watts Moved to a Secret Location, and You Won't Recognize His New Mugshot

byAshley AustrewDec 04, 2018
Photograph by Getty Images

It's been less than a month since Chris Watts, the Colorado man who murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters, was sentenced to life in prison, but already authorities have made the decision to transfer him due to safety concerns. Watts is being moved to a new, undisclosed location to serve his sentence, and a new mugshot has been released that shows the convicted killer looking almost unrecognizable.

In the new mugshot, Watts has a clean-shaven face and appears to have lost a significant amount of weight.

Photograph by Colorado Department of Corrections

Mark Fairbairn, a Department of Corrections spokesman, told the Denver Post that the decision to move Watts was made "for safety and security, not just for him, but for our staff, everyone."

Watts was given five life sentences for the deaths of his wife and daughters, plus an additional 84 years for other charges.

His wife, Shan'ann, was 15 weeks pregnant with a son when he strangled her to death, smothered their two young daughters and dumped their bodies in an oil field where he worked. In the weeks since his conviction, disturbing evidence has come out that suggests Watts had been planning to start a new life with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

Kessinger, who claims Watts told her he was in the middle of a divorce, was reportedly searching for wedding dresses in the days before the murders.

The decision to move Watts was made 'for safety and security, not just for him, but for [Department of Corrections] staff, everyone.'

According to People magazine, Watts even FaceTimed his mistress after the murders. Kessinger, who went to police after finding out that Watts' family was missing, told investigators she noticed during the call that he was lying on a mattress with no sheets and thought it seemed odd.

Kessinger also told investigators that Watts lied to her about Shan'ann's pregnancy, claiming he didn't know his wife was pregnant until the day she went missing and that she'd told him the baby wasn't his.

The location of Watts' new prison will not be disclosed to the public, although family members of the victims have been notified of the change.

At the time of this writing, Watts is still listed on the Colorado Department of Corrections website as being held at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

