Woman Slams Frumpy Moms at School Drop-Off, and Things Get Nasty

For the average parent, a weekday morning with school-age kids is a blur of packed lunches, tantrums about a wearing a jacket and 9,000 reminders to please just brush your effing teeth, child! Why even judge another parent at school drop-off? We all know the hell many parents have to go through to get their child out the door on time. But, according to at least one mom on the internet, some mothers are doing it all wrong.
In an anonymous post on the Sanctimommy Facebook page, a woman called out moms who don't get dolled up to drop off their kids at school.
Even if you aren't getting out of the car, the anonymous mom wrote, you should still try to look good because she's sick and tired of seeing "rat nest hair, no makeup, [and] eye bags out to wherever."
Most important, she adds, moms' fugly appearances at drop-off are humiliating to their children and husbands.
She wrote, "My daughter said to me, 'Mommy, you are so pretty. My friends' mommies all look so old. I'm so proud of you that you are my mommie. [sic]'"
"If my seven year old can see you aren't even trying," she added, "what is your husband thinking? Take some pride."
Oh, honey. The comments on the Sanctimommy page destroyed this post.
Some people were, like, a thousand percent sure her daughter never said any of that.
Others were more concerned about the implications if her little girl really did say that.
"Girls these days just aren't obsessed with appearance enough," one user wrote. "We've lost our true values."
These moms shouldn't need to offer up excuses for how they look at drop-off. Many moms might be truly frazzled and don't have time to get ready before dropping off their kids. Others might be suffering from depression or another invisible illness that makes even basic tasks feel insurmountable. Neither of those kinds of women deserve to be shamed. Also, there might be just as many women out there who simply don't feel the need to get dressed up, period. And that's a perfectly valid choice, too.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.