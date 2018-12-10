Mom Cancels Shower After Baby Name Backlash

Naming a baby is a difficult endeavor, especially once family and friends get involved. It can seem as if everyone has an opinion about every single name an expectant parent chooses (or they knew someone with that name who was a bad apple). For one pregnant mom-to-be, the ridicule over her chosen baby name got so out of control that she decided to cancel her own baby shower. In a Facebook post that's now going viral on Reddit, a mom called out her loved ones for making fun of her future son's very unique name: Squire Sebastian Senator.
“Y’all have been talking shit about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD. How can you judge an unborn child??” the post reads.
"To say this frankly, my friends and family have treated me like total shit," she continued. "They have spread rumors and lies about my child. No, I am not crazy. No, I am not mentally unstable. No, I was not drunk when I named my child. His name is Squire Sebastian Senator. That is that. You cannot force me to change his name. This is the name I was meant to give him."
She also clarified that Squire Sebastian Senator is not the baby's full name—it's just his first name. And, he is to be called only by his first name, not by any nicknames. "My baby's name WILL be a revolution," she wrote. "It will push people to question everything."
That's one way of thinking about it. However, many people wondered if, in this case, the mom-to-be should actually hear her family and friends out.
Others just wondered why all three names have to be a part of the baby's first name. Why not break it up?
Some suggested going with only part of the name instead of keeping the whole thing, since none of them names are too odd on their own.
Regardless, it doesn't look as if the mom-to-be is prepared to budge, and she had some words for anyone who disagrees with her.
"You won't get to be a part of my baby's life," she wrote at the end of her post, "and it's all because you had to judge him."
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.