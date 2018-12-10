Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Cancels Shower After Baby Name Backlash

byAshley AustrewDec 10, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Naming a baby is a difficult endeavor, especially once family and friends get involved. It can seem as if everyone has an opinion about every single name an expectant parent chooses (or they knew someone with that name who was a bad apple). For one pregnant mom-to-be, the ridicule over her chosen baby name got so out of control that she decided to cancel her own baby shower. In a Facebook post that's now going viral on Reddit, a mom called out her loved ones for making fun of her future son's very unique name: Squire Sebastian Senator.

“Y’all have been talking shit about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD. How can you judge an unborn child??” the post reads.

Photograph by Reddit

"To say this frankly, my friends and family have treated me like total shit," she continued. "They have spread rumors and lies about my child. No, I am not crazy. No, I am not mentally unstable. No, I was not drunk when I named my child. His name is Squire Sebastian Senator. That is that. You cannot force me to change his name. This is the name I was meant to give him."

She also clarified that Squire Sebastian Senator is not the baby's full name—it's just his first name. And, he is to be called only by his first name, not by any nicknames. "My baby's name WILL be a revolution," she wrote. "It will push people to question everything."

That's one way of thinking about it. However, many people wondered if, in this case, the mom-to-be should actually hear her family and friends out.

Photograph by Reddit

Others just wondered why all three names have to be a part of the baby's first name. Why not break it up?

Photograph by Reddit

Some suggested going with only part of the name instead of keeping the whole thing, since none of them names are too odd on their own.

Regardless, it doesn't look as if the mom-to-be is prepared to budge, and she had some words for anyone who disagrees with her.

"You won't get to be a part of my baby's life," she wrote at the end of her post, "and it's all because you had to judge him."

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

Best Baby Shower Gifts

by Jul 14, 2014
1 / 10
1 / 10

For a thoughtful and useful gift for a mami-to-be, consider getting her a maternity robe. She will appreciate having something special to wear at the hospital after baby’s arrival. Every new mom needs a comfortable robe for long nights with a newborn and it’s great for breastfeeding, too. This San Francisco-based shop offers many options, from colibrís to florals, and even a Frida Kahlo print.

To buy: Etsy, $75

RELATED

Woman Slams Frumpy Moms at School Drop-Off, and Things Get Nasty
More from news

Jason Momoa Stripping Down in 'A Christmas Carol' Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Dec 10, 2018

Mom Cancels Shower After Baby Name Backlash
Dec 10, 2018

Woman Slams Frumpy Moms at School Drop-Off, and Things Get Nasty
Dec 10, 2018

Dad and 2 Kids Dead Because of Common Winter Mistake
Dec 07, 2018

Infant Ibuprofen Recalled Over Dosage Problem
Dec 06, 2018

Mom Gives Birth Using a Dead Donor's Uterus
Dec 06, 2018

Newborn Found Dead in Day Care That Uses 'Cages' to Trap Toddlers
Dec 05, 2018

OMG, Your Kid Can Call a My Little Pony Hotline for the Holidays!
Dec 04, 2018

Chris Watts Moved to a Secret Location, and You Won't Recognize His New Mugshot
Dec 04, 2018
More Results
moms-m-logo

2018 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.