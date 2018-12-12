Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Wife Wants to Use Sperm Donor Because Her Husband Isn't 'Attractive' Enough

byGenny GlassmanDec 12, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Having cute kids is nice, but we can all probably agree that it's not the most important thing to focus on ... right? Well apparently for one woman, it's cute babies or bust. Her husband shared in a post on Reddit that his wife requested that they use a sperm donor to conceive so that they'll have "incredibly attractive" kids.

"She says she just wants our kid to have the best shot at life and lead the best life it can," he explained.

Reddit user SmoothPalpitation1 turned to the online community after his wife made the unusual request:

Photograph by Reddit

"I was incredibly confused and asked her to explain," he wrote. "To which she explained that if the baby had genes of an incredibly attractive and smart man (tried not to be insulted at that) then he/she would live an easier life and be happier."

The redditor said that he understands there are certain advantages to being better looking, "but it's just so hurtful to think that your wife doesn't think you're good enough to have children with."

Redditors were dumbfounded by SmoothPalpitation1's wife's request. There was no way this was a reasonable thing to want, they argued.

"You should feel 100 percent insulted," one person told him, and suggested she get an egg donor to make it even.

Though SmoothPalpitation1 said that when he did try to bring up the idea that his wife use an egg donor, too, "she pretty much shut that down real fast."

"She says that at least one of us need to be biologically related to the child and it's better if the mother is because the baby grows inside the mother and we could be involved in the pregnancy," he explained.

But, as we all know, there's no real way to predict how hot your kids will be.

"That relationship sounds over," someone told him. "By no means should your wife ever say that to you."

And if you think that's bad, brace yourself. The story gets so much worse.

With a little prodding, the husband got down to the bottom of his wife's request, and it wasn't pretty.

SmoothPalpitation1 updated the post with news that his wife already had a donor in mind—the man she was cheating on him with.

Photograph by Reddit

Some people suspected his wife was already pregnant by her colleague, but the Reddit user shut that down.

Photograph by Reddit

Good luck with your divorce, SmoothPalpitation1!

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

