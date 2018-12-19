Man Dumps Bridezilla After Her Reaction to Her Sister's Miscarriage

As we all know by now, weddings don't just bring out the love, they can also bring out the worst in people. There'll be tears, fights and, of course, some level of family drama. Just take it from one wedding planner who shared online how a recent bride she was working with was so horrid to her sister that both her mom and groom decided to call off the whole thing!
The wedding planner shared that the problem began months ago when the bride's sister shared her pregnancy news after years of trying to conceive.
In a post on the website Not Always Right, the anonymous wedding professional spilled the beans on just how heartless this bride was toward her sister.
Although she tried to give the two privacy during their conversation, the planner says that she couldn't help but overhear the bride tell her sister, who had been trying to get pregnant for three years, that her pregnancy was "inconvenient."
But it didn't end there. "Well, then, I guess you can’t be in my wedding, because I don’t want to deal with the problems your pregnancy will cause,” the bridezilla reportedly added.
That's right, the bridezilla kicked her sister out of the wedding party for getting pregnant with her miracle baby.
Months later, the wedding planner met with the family again and was AGAIN with them during a major announcement.
Her sister just found out that she'd suffered a devastating miscarriage and this bride's only reaction was about how the pregnancy loss would impact her upcoming nuptials—which caused her mother to snap.
"I have never seen something snap behind another person’s eyes before. It’s absolutely terrifying! [Bridezilla’s Mom] turns to me and speaks in this deadly soft, deadly calm voice: 'I’m so sorry to have wasted your time, but it looks as though I won’t be financing the wedding anymore,'" the planner recalled.
BOOM. Naturally, instead of thinking about her actions that caused her mom's change, this bridezilla "freaked out, shrieking, waving her arms, screeching horrified questions, and getting more and more panicked as [Bridezilla’s Mom] coldly refuses to answer the demanding, 'Why?!' of her 'sudden and unexplained' refusal to pay for the wedding."
The bride's mom then left the appointment with her hysterical daughter trailing after her.
The groom also wasn't having it with his fiancée's reaction to her sister's miscarriage. According to the planner, he canceled the entire wedding 24 hours after this serious wakeup call.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.