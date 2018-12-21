Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Josh Duhamel Gets Side-Eye After Saying He Wants a Woman 'Young Enough' to Have Kids

byTanvier PeartDec 21, 2018
Celebrities attend the 'Love, Simon' special screening at Westfield Century City on March 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Josh Duhamel,Josh Duhamel Gigi Gorgeous Nats Getty Diamond White Lauren Giraldo Matt Bomer Katherine Langford Karamo Brown Talitha Bateman Tessa Brooks Aidan Alexander August Getty Tyler Henry Tony Hale Miles Heizer Justin Prentice Mason Cook Gus Kenworthy Clint Godwin Joey Pollari Gabriel Bateman Nick Robinson Ref: SPL1671511 130318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Austria Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Germany Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Photograph by SplashNews.com

It appears a certain Hollywood bachelor is trying to take himself off the market. For the most part, he's open to love ... so long as the prospective missus fits a certain age requirement. Josh Duhamel's confession that he wants a woman "young enough to have kids" is making the rounds and causing quite the stir among interested and upset women alike.

Josh recently sat down with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast to talk about his life and hopes of finding love again.

"Merry Christmas Ladies and Gentlemen! My buddy @joshduhamel comes in and charms the pants off me and @mlpadman," Dax Shepard wrote in his Instagram post.

daxshepard

BABE ALERT!!!! Merry Christmas Ladies and Gentlemen! My buddy @joshduhamel comes in and charms the pants off me and @mlpadman. 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒 @armchairexppod

"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Josh confessed during the podcast.

"So, it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just fuck anything," the single dad revealed. "That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."

Josh and recording artist Fergie, who were married for eight years before splitting in 2017, have a 5-year-old son named Axl.

Welp, Josh's admission caught the attention of women everywhere—specifically those who are up for the challenge.

Photograph by Facebook

But not everyone is super amused with Josh's "young enough" requirement and have no problem sounding off.

Photograph by Facebook

Josh did date someone who's 17 years younger than he is this year, so this really isn't too much of a surprise.

But it looks as if we'll have to see what the future holds for the actor and father. Hopefully, he's still "young enough" to not have issues in the baby-making department. (Hey, it can go both ways.)

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

