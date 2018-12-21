Josh Duhamel Gets Side-Eye After Saying He Wants a Woman 'Young Enough' to Have Kids

It appears a certain Hollywood bachelor is trying to take himself off the market. For the most part, he's open to love ... so long as the prospective missus fits a certain age requirement. Josh Duhamel's confession that he wants a woman "young enough to have kids" is making the rounds and causing quite the stir among interested and upset women alike.
Josh recently sat down with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast to talk about his life and hopes of finding love again.
"Merry Christmas Ladies and Gentlemen! My buddy @joshduhamel comes in and charms the pants off me and @mlpadman," Dax Shepard wrote in his Instagram post.
"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Josh confessed during the podcast.
"So, it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just fuck anything," the single dad revealed. "That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."
Josh and recording artist Fergie, who were married for eight years before splitting in 2017, have a 5-year-old son named Axl.
Welp, Josh's admission caught the attention of women everywhere—specifically those who are up for the challenge.
But not everyone is super amused with Josh's "young enough" requirement and have no problem sounding off.
Josh did date someone who's 17 years younger than he is this year, so this really isn't too much of a surprise.
But it looks as if we'll have to see what the future holds for the actor and father. Hopefully, he's still "young enough" to not have issues in the baby-making department. (Hey, it can go both ways.)
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.