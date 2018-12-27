Jessica Simpson Reveals Son's Haircut, and People Have Opinions

It looks as if it's the end of an era. Jessica Simpson cut her son's hair, and it's safe to say the celeb mom is a bit heartbroken about it. The interwebs also seem to feel some kind of way about the 5-year-old's new look—specifically, that he looks much better (and like a boy) with the new cut.
Ace Knute's hair has oft been the subject of discussion, as many disliked him rocking a long mane.
Because boys can't do that. (*eye roll*)
It seems the 5-year-old recently made the decision to cut his hair.
"He really wanted short hair. It broke my heart a little, but we did it!! My little man #ACEKNUTE," Simpson shared in her Instagram post.
Folks couldn't help but sound off on how much "better" he looks with shorter hair.
Critics really think Jess took long enough to get Ace's hair cut.
Thankfully, there are still kind people in the world who are standing up for this celeb mom and her decision to let her son choose.
It's crazy to think little boys get this much criticism for having long hair. Ace was adorable before he got his haircut, and is still a cutie pie. Period.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.