Mom Ruins Daughter's Pregnancy News With Body-Shaming Reaction

The holidays can be the perfect time to share exciting news with the entire family while everyone is together. Unfortunately, whether it's your parents, in-laws or nosy Aunt Linda, there's usually someone who finds a way to ruin the moment. That's exactly what happened to one woman who was excited to announce her pregnancy—until her mom chimed in immediately after.
The anonymous woman took to Reddit to vent about what her mom did after finding out that she was going to become a grandma again.
According to the mom-to-be, she and her own mom aren't particularly close. And after detailing her mom's reaction to her pregnancy news, it's no surprise why. Given their strained relationship and the fact that this is her second pregnancy, she decided to keep the announcement low-key.
She simply told them the news, which Grandma followed by exclaiming, "I knew it!"
This initial reaction might not seem bad to some, but it gets worse.
"Y'all, I gave her so many outs. I was like, 'Oh, because I took a two-hour nap today? No. 'Because I haven't touched any booze this whole evening?' No, not that. 'Because I barely ate any food?' Nope. She had so many choices," the Reddit user wrote. "Instead, she said, 'I was looking at your body at Thanksgiving and saw how it had changed!' Except: I am eight weeks along. I didn't take my pregnancy test until the Sunday after Thanksgiving, so there's no way I was showing three days before that. In fact, I've been working out a bunch lately and am in comparatively great shape."
That's right, in addition to making the pregnancy announcement about her and how she just knew it, Mom was also focusing on weight and body-shaming a pregnant lady.
"I was feeling great about my body and my pregnancy, and now I just feel like a body you can critique," she wrote. "I spent the rest of the evening crying quietly, because you can't tell her she's hurt your feelings because then SHE gets offended."
Unfortunately, an overwhelming amount of women knew exactly how this expecting mom felt.
"My darling mom has that same fun way of showing how much she cares," another user wrote.
Others lamented about how with some parents, you just can't win when it comes to your body. And others know what a major impact those careless words from a loved one can have on you.
And take it from these women, the last thing a pregnant woman wants to hear is how much weight you think she's already gained.
"I have a theory that the women (it's ALWAYS women) who say stuff like this are trying to compensate for their own feelings about their body during their pregnancy. My sis just told her husband's family, and her MIL's reaction was 'I knew it—you've gained weight!' My sister is 6 weeks along and has actually lost weight, but try telling that to her MIL," one person shared.
"Agreed. Woman at my office said the same thing with my first pregnancy—'I thought you’d gained weight!' I replied that I’d actually lost 15 pounds from being so sick," another user added.
So, let's learn from this: When someone announces their pregnancy, lead with congratulations!
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.