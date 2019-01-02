Mom Gives Birth to 15-Pound Baby (And We've Got Pics!)

A family in Texas, who once thought they could never have kids, got more than they ever expected with the birth of their baby boy. When Jennifer and Eric Medlock welcomed little Ali at Arlington Memorial Hospital, he broke the hospital's record, weighing in at 14 pounds, 13 ounces. At nearly 15 pounds, Ali is twice the weight of an average newborn and his mom is nothing but smiles after his grand entrance.
Image via CBS DFW
According to Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan, the average newborn weighs 7 pounds, 5 ounces at birth, and Ali's parents were shocked to learn just how much their precious bundle of joy exceeded that.
"We heard an, 'Oh my' behind the curtain and I was like, 'Oh my what ...?!'" Jennifer told CBS DFW
But the couple did have a hunch that their baby boy was going to be born on the larger side after the birth of their first baby, Annabelle. Ali's big sister weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, but her little brother's size still came as quite the surprise. “I was like ‘Omg! Really?!’ I don’t think it even registered,” Jennifer recalled.
Ali was born via C-section and had to spend his first week in the NICU.
Image via CBS DFW
Although Jennifer experienced a healthy second pregnancy, Ali had low blood sugar and platelets after birth. However, he's now thriving at home after his time in the in the NICU. "He's my special little baby," Jennifer added. “It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed.”
Ali's parents are especially cherishing every ounce of him because Jennifer was told she may never be able to have kids. Jennifer shared that she has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome and that doctors originally told them that she most likely wouldn't be able to conceive. "But we tried anyway and prayed,” Jennifer said. They refused to give up and turned to fertility treatments, but doctors still weren't optimistic.
“Our last treatment they said that my follicle would turn into a cyst,” she said. “They’re wrong, it turned into [Annabelle].” Just before starting the process again, they learned that they were expecting Ali. “I love proving people wrong,”she said.
Image via CBS DFW
As many marvel at Ali's size, Jennifer and Eric know one thing: He's perfect. Jennifer shared that people are already joking about Ali having a future in sports, but she and Eric aren't going to be pushing anything. "He is meant for something big," she said. “Maybe not football—everyone keeps saying that.”
The only thing that matters to them is that Ali knows he's loved. “Do whatever makes him happy,” Eric added.
This story was originally published on mom.me sister site, CafeMom.