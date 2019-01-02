Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Gives Birth to 15-Pound Baby (And We've Got Pics!)

byJan 02, 2019

A family in Texas, who once thought they could never have kids, got more than they ever expected with the birth of their baby boy. When Jennifer and Eric Medlock welcomed little Ali at Arlington Memorial Hospital, he broke the hospital's record, weighing in at 14 pounds, 13 ounces. At nearly 15 pounds, Ali is twice the weight of an average newborn and his mom is nothing but smiles after his grand entrance.

Image via CBS DFW

According to Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan, the average newborn weighs 7 pounds, 5 ounces at birth, and Ali's parents were shocked to learn just how much their precious bundle of joy exceeded that.

"We heard an, 'Oh my' behind the curtain and I was like, 'Oh my what ...?!'" Jennifer told CBS DFW

But the couple did have a hunch that their baby boy was going to be born on the larger side after the birth of their first baby, Annabelle. Ali's big sister weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, but her little brother's size still came as quite the surprise. “I was like ‘Omg! Really?!’ I don’t think it even registered,” Jennifer recalled.

Ali was born via C-section and had to spend his first week in the NICU.

Image via CBS DFW

Although Jennifer experienced a healthy second pregnancy, Ali had low blood sugar and platelets after birth. However, he's now thriving at home after his time in the in the NICU. "He's my special little baby," Jennifer added. “It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed.”

Ali's parents are especially cherishing every ounce of him because Jennifer was told she may never be able to have kids. Jennifer shared that she has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome and that doctors originally told them that she most likely wouldn't be able to conceive. "But we tried anyway and prayed,” Jennifer said. They refused to give up and turned to fertility treatments, but doctors still weren't optimistic.

“Our last treatment they said that my follicle would turn into a cyst,” she said. “They’re wrong, it turned into [Annabelle].” Just before starting the process again, they learned that they were expecting Ali. “I love proving people wrong,”she said.

Image via CBS DFW

As many marvel at Ali's size, Jennifer and Eric know one thing: He's perfect. Jennifer shared that people are already joking about Ali having a future in sports, but she and Eric aren't going to be pushing anything. "He is meant for something big," she said. “Maybe not football—everyone keeps saying that.”

The only thing that matters to them is that Ali knows he's loved. “Do whatever makes him happy,” Eric added.

This story was originally published on mom.me sister site, CafeMom.

Related Gallery

World's Biggest Babies

by Dec 23, 2014
1 / 10
1 / 10

Born weighing exactly 14 pounds, Joel Brandon Jr. was one of the biggest babies of 2013. Brandon Jr., affectionately known as JJ, was delivered in Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah, via via C-section. At the time, mom Sara Brandon said she was not expecting such a large bundle of joy. "My last ultrasound showed that he was going to be around 11 pounds," Sara Brandon told The Huffington Post. "So when he came out and he was 14, I think everyone in the whole room—even the doctors—was so surprised."

Despite spending a week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit due to respiratory issues following his birth, JJ is healthy and happy, and weighed in at 23 pounds (he was in the 150th percentile) and wore a size 2 diaper at his 4-month checkup. “He’s my cuddly, chunky baby,” Brandon said.

Share This on Facebook?

Photo via Twitter

RELATED

Mom Ruins Daughter's Pregnancy News With Body-Shaming Reaction
More from news

This State Now Requires Changing Tables in Men's Restrooms & It's About Time
Jan 03, 2019

2-Year-Old Girl Slips into Zoo's Rhino Exhibit & People Are Slamming Her Parents
Jan 03, 2019

Mom Gives Birth to 15-Pound Baby (And We've Got Pics!)
Jan 02, 2019

Mom Ruins Daughter's Pregnancy News With Body-Shaming Reaction
Dec 28, 2018

A Town Is Giving Kids New Presents in Exchange for Their Toy Guns
Dec 28, 2018

'Sperminator' Dad Discovers He Has at Least 24 Kids
Dec 28, 2018

Jessica Simpson Reveals Son's Haircut, and People Have Opinions
Dec 27, 2018

Moms-to-Be: Wayfair Has Comfy Rocking Chairs for Dirt Cheap Right Now
Dec 27, 2018

FDA Warns Parents to Stop Using Teething Jewelry and Some Parents Are Balking
Dec 26, 2018
More Results