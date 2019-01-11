Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Jessica Simpson's Latest Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Very Concerned

byTanvier PeartJan 11, 2019
Photograph by Instagram/Jessica Simpson

It's not uncommon for expectant celeb moms to share glimpses of their pregnancy journey. And, boy, is this one a doozy (and kinda scary). Jessica Simpson's latest photo asks for pregnancy advice and has fans very concerned about her health. A number of people think she's showing signs of a pregnancy complication that could prove to be quite dangerous if left unchecked.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of her very swollen foot.

Any remedies?! Help!!!!

"Any remedies?! Help!!!!" Jessica Simpson wrote in her Instagram post.

Back in September, Jessica revealed she's expecting baby number three with her hubby Eric Johnson. The bun on the way (a baby girl!) will join their two children: daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Needless to say, folks are very concerned.

Photograph by Instagram

And want her to go to her doctor ASAP.

Photograph by Instagram

Others feel Jess's swollen feet are a sign of preeclampsia. That's pretty scary.

Photograph by Instagram
Photograph by Instagram

Preeclampsia is noted as a pregnancy complication that, if left untreated, can cause serious issues for an expectant mom and her baby. Common warning signs for preeclampsia are sudden dramatic weight gain, swollen feet, legs and hands, and high blood pressure.

Others chimed in with their own experience of preeclampsia:

Photograph by Instagram
Photograph by Instagram

Whatever is going on, we hope Jessica is OK. We'd like to think she's been in touch with her doctor as this definitely deserves medical attention.

This post was originally published on mom.me sister site CafeMom.

