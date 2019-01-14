Lord Help Us All, There's a Valentine's Version of 'Baby Shark' Now

Who is Pinkfong? What is Pinkfong? And why are they (he? she?) trying to ruin our lives?
If you've been desperately trying to get the annoyingly catchy "doo doo doo doo doo" from the original "Baby Shark" song out of your head all winter, watch out: the creators have just released a Valentine's Day version called—you guessed it—"Valentine Day Shark." (Because why try any harder than you have to, right?) And, yes, it's just as mind-numbing as the original.
The latest iteration of the song every parent regrets playing for their kid has some fresh graphics related to the holiday of love and one new line or two (does "Darling!" count as a line?) about February 14. That's about it.
All we can say is, think hard—real hard—before you play this for your kids. As you should know by now, once you start, you can NEVER stop.
Don't say we didn't warn you.