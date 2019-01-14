Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Lord Help Us All, There's a Valentine's Version of 'Baby Shark' Now

byJan 14, 2019
Photograph by Youtube

Who is Pinkfong? What is Pinkfong? And why are they (he? she?) trying to ruin our lives?

If you've been desperately trying to get the annoyingly catchy "doo doo doo doo doo" from the original "Baby Shark" song out of your head all winter, watch out: the creators have just released a Valentine's Day version called—you guessed it—"Valentine Day Shark." (Because why try any harder than you have to, right?) And, yes, it's just as mind-numbing as the original.

The latest iteration of the song every parent regrets playing for their kid has some fresh graphics related to the holiday of love and one new line or two (does "Darling!" count as a line?) about February 14. That's about it.

All we can say is, think hard—real hard—before you play this for your kids. As you should know by now, once you start, you can NEVER stop.

Don't say we didn't warn you.

Related Gallery

Kids' Toys That Annoy Parents

by Apr 16, 2015
1 / 11
Getty Images
1 / 11

Talking dolls always have voices that border on evil. And when your child isn’t pressing the talk button over and over again, the doll will randomly start talking on its own, leaving parents driven crazy or totally scared to death.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

Jessica Simpson's Latest Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Very Concerned
More from news

Husband Allegedly Tricked Family Into Thinking His Murdered Wife Was Still Alive for a Year
Jan 14, 2019

Lord Help Us All, There's a Valentine's Version of 'Baby Shark' Now
Jan 14, 2019

Jessica Simpson's Latest Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Very Concerned
Jan 11, 2019

Mom's Hilarious Potty Training Post Is the Laugh We All Need Today
Jan 11, 2019

MIL's Creepy Gift for Her Grandkid Crosses Every Line Imaginable

Jan 10, 2019

Woman's Best Friend 'Steals' Her 2 Kids' Names & It Gets Ugly
Jan 09, 2019

There's a Massive Measles Outbreak in the US & It Could Be Growing
Jan 09, 2019

Dad Filmed Dragging His Kid Through the Airport and Other Parents Aren't Mad About It
Jan 08, 2019

Husband Literally Brands Himself as a Cheater for Life With Massive 'Apology' Tattoo
Jan 07, 2019
More Results