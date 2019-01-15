Gymboree to Close All Store Locations as Early as This Week

Kids clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc. is reportedly getting ready to file for bankruptcy again and will be closing all 900 of its retail locations. Stores under the parent company include Gymboree, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8. The retail chain already closed 400 of its locations after filing for bankruptcy in 2017. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the retail locations may begin shuttering its doors as early as this week.
The fate of all of the Janie and Jack stores is still in limbo, as the Gymboree Group hopes to find a buyer for the higher-end kids clothing chain. However, if no eleventh-hour buyer comes along, the stores will most likely also be liquidated.
It's unsure what will happen with any unused gift cards after the closures.
However, if you have a child taking classes at one of the many Gymboree Play & Music locations across the country, don't worry. That division of the brand was sold to another owner in 2016, so those should be staying put for now.
Gymboree isn't the first major children's retailer to go out of business—former giant Toys R Us and Babies R Us also closed last year, likely due to fewer people shopping at actual storefronts.
In the meantime, it looks like all new items are currently 40 percent off on the Gymboree site and we couldn't help but drool over some of the pieces. So stock up while you can!
