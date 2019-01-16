Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Netflix Announces Their Biggest Price Increase in a Decade

byTanvier PeartJan 16, 2019
Photograph by Unsplash

If there's one thing no one wants to hear about right now, it's having to pay out of pocket to enjoy shows and movies worth streaming. (Seriously, bills are too high as it is.) Unfortunately, Netflix just announced they're raising prices —the "biggest increase" since the streaming service giant launched over a decade ago.

Netflix's basic plan will increase from $7.99 to $8.99 a month, with its standard plan (HD availability and the option to stream from two screens at the same time) rising from $10.99 to $12.99 a month. The premium plan (all of the standard plan's perks with Ultra HD availability and the option to stream from four screens at the same time) will rise from $13.99 to $15.99 a month.

CNBC notes the new pricing structure will affect current subscribers over the next three months with new customers having to pay up now.

This is the fourth time Netflix has raised its prices in the US, and the first time it affects all 58 million subscribers across the country.

The Associated Press reports the "extra cash will help to pay for Netflix’s huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T."

Given Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep "Friends" in 2019 after heavy backlash, the new price hike is quite timely.

So, if you want to keep the binge-watching party going, you're going to have to pony up the extra dollar (or two) a month. Not into it? Cancel that subscription and keep it moving.

Yes, pricing increases aren't fun (especially if we're not on the receiving end), but we do have a choice in the matter.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

10 Binge-Worthy Shows for Nursing Moms

by Aug 20, 2015
1 / 10
ABC
1 / 10

What It's About: A Chinese-American family who moves from D.C. to Atlanta to open a Rib Joint and try to fit in with their very American neighbors.

Why We Love It: Tiger moms sound terrifying, but Jessica Huang shows us that it's all for the good of the family. Coupled with the amazing family dynamics between her three sons, grandma and her free-spirited, Uncle Sam-loving husband, this show gives you a funny and fresh take on American family life.

Find It On: Hulu

Love This? Follow Us on Pinterest.

RELATED

A Trailer for a 'Little Mermaid' Horror Movie Surfaced & It's Freaking People Out
More from news

Netflix Announces Their Biggest Price Increase in a Decade
Jan 16, 2019

A Trailer for a 'Little Mermaid' Horror Movie Surfaced & It's Freaking People Out
Jan 16, 2019

Gymboree to Close All Store Locations as Early as This Week
Jan 15, 2019

Gillette Ad Calls Out 'Toxic Masculinity' & People Totally Miss the Point
Jan 15, 2019

Husband Allegedly Tricked Family Into Thinking His Murdered Wife Was Still Alive for a Year
Jan 14, 2019

Lord Help Us All, There's a Valentine's Version of 'Baby Shark' Now
Jan 14, 2019

Jessica Simpson's Latest Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Very Concerned
Jan 11, 2019

Mom's Hilarious Potty Training Post Is the Laugh We All Need Today
Jan 11, 2019

MIL's Creepy Gift for Her Grandkid Crosses Every Line Imaginable

Jan 10, 2019
More Results
moms-m-logo

2019 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.