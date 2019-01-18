Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

68,000 Pounds of Perdue Chicken Nuggets Are Being Recalled

byJan 18, 2019
Photograph by Perdue

If you were planning on serving your kids chicken nuggets (yet again) for dinner tonight, you may have to rethink your menu. Perdue has just announced that they are voluntarily recalling 68,000 pounds of ready-to-eat- frozen chicken nuggets for potential contamination. The USDA says Perdue has received three complaints that wood was found in certain nuggets, specifically their Simplysmart Organics Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets. The potentially compromised nuggets were sold at grocery stores nationwide.

According to Perdue's Vice President for Quality Assurance, Jeff Shaw, "After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood."

The recall only affects bags of the Simplysmart Organics Gluten-Free Chicken Breast Nuggets that were produced in October 2018 with a "Best If Used By Date" of 10/25/2019 and have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the U.S. Agriculture Department inspection mark. Here's how to check to see if your bag of nuggets is impacted:

Photograph by Perdue

Photograph by Perdue

If you have any of these packages in your freezer, throw them out immediately. Consumers can call 877-727-3447 for a full refund.

