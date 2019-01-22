New Study Reveals How Much a Stay-at-Home Parent Would Earn

Yes, being a stay-at-home parent is priceless—but it's also a lot of work. Work that gets zero pay. But what if stay-at-home parents were to get paid for all the hours they put in? How much would that come out to? Quite a lot, in fact. A new study from Salary.com recently revealed that in comparison to other comparable professions, a stay-at-home parent would earn $162,581.
To get to this figure researchers "selected a handful of jobs that reflect a day in the life of a [m]om"—because we all know moms wear thousands of hats. Some of these jobs include:
They also surveyed stay-at-home parents on how much time they spend on typical SAHM tasks like shuttling the kids around, household chores, getting groceries, and, you know, basically keeping the entire family running. The end result? Most stay-at-home parents spend approximately 96 hours per week on such family-related tasks. While that figure probably isn't surprising to most stay-at-home parents, it does show the enormous amount of work that many parents take on.
Salary.com also notes that the $162,581 is a $5000 bump from their 2017 calculations, implying that this is one job that just gets harder.