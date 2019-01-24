General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Time to put the brakes on any baking today. General Mills has just issued a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Gold Medal flour over possible salmonella contamination. While no illness has been reported yet, the salmonella was detected in a sampling of the product.
According to Jim Murphy, president of the General Mills meals and baking division, “Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses ... We are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”
The packages being recalled are those with a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020, and a UPC of 000-16000-19610-0.
If you find one of the impacted bags in your pantry, discard it immediately and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit GeneralMills.com/Flour for more information.
Common salmonella symptoms include stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever—all of which will typically show up 12 to 72 hours after infection.
The recall affects fewer than 100,000 bags, but better safe than sorry, right?