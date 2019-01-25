Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Not Hiring a Nanny

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love to break with royal tradition, and that's even extending to their parenting methods. Vanity Fair reports that instead of hiring a nanny, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will rely on Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, for the first few months.
Doria will move in and is even getting her own wing!
"They do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother," royal reporter Katie Nicholl said. It's still uncertain whether Doria will live at Frogmore Cottage permanently or split her time between Los Angeles and the U.K., but one thing is for sure, she will be spending lots of time with her first grandchild in those first precious months.
Also, Meghan and Harry want to be hands-on parents. It's no secret that Meghan and Harry want to be more involved in their baby's life and less in the public eye. Because their children won't be direct heirs to the throne, they will have a bit more freedom to live as they wish.
Harry is also allegedly taking Baby's security very seriously.
According to Vanity Fair, "They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smartphones." This will also include a security system and security cameras. We are sure they are taking every precaution to make sure that Baby is well-protected.
From moving out of Kensington Palace, to not using a royal nanny, and even choosing a different hospital where they will deliver the baby, Harry and Meghan sure know how to carve their own royal path.
We can't wait to see what these two do next!
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.