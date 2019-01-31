Mom Pleads Guilty After Letting Her 2-Month-Old Boy Starve to Death

A mom from Birmingham, Iowa, was charged with a horrible crime after authorities found her newborn baby had starved to death. Doctors reported that 2-month-old Judah Wessels had been healthy at his post-birth checkups, but by the time of his death only weeks later, the baby boy was "markedly malnourished" and shockingly underweight.
Judah died in July 2016, weighing in at 5 pounds—only half the weight he should have been for his age.
According to Metro, 25-year-old Angel Poole took her son in for a checkup in May 2016, eight days after he was born. At that time, his doctors found him to healthy and well-fed. But, only weeks later, his mom reportedly missed several follow-up doctor appointments. She later told police that she "never got around to it."
Unfortunately, Poole's negligence proved to be fatal. KCCI reported that on July 7, 2016, Poole called 911 for help with Judah, who was reportedly unresponsive and having trouble breathing. An hour later, the baby boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy found that the boy was "markedly malnourished" and died of starvation, as well as dehydration. He weighed only 5 pounds at the time of his death—less than half the average weight for a child his age and was 2 pounds less than what he weighed at birth. As can be seen in the photo above of Judah and his sister from July 29, 2017, the boy was tiny in his second month of life.
In July 2018, Angel allegedly attempted to blame her son's death on an undiscovered brain injury.
In the post from the mom's Facebook page, she wrote that a "new prosecutor in my case may have found exculpatory evidence while speaking to the Dr. that examined Judah's brain."
Her partner, Ed Wixom, whom Metro is calling the boy's father, commented on his girlfriend's thread in July and told her he was standing by her throughout her ordeal. "All of that stupid sh*t they are trying to charge you with she be dropped everyone knows that you're a good mother and the ones that are talking sh*t and saying that you're not a good mother is someone that has some other Vendetta," he wrote on Facebook.
The mom also lost another baby, Destinee Electra Rose, though it is unclear what the circumstances of her death were.
But now, two years after Judah's passing, Poole has just pleaded guilty for starving her son to death. According to the Des Moines Register, Poole was sentenced on Friday, January 25, 2019. The mom pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Daily Mail noted that prosecutors had dropped the charge from child endangerment resulting in death, which could have increased the mom's prison sentence to about 25 years.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.