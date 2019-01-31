Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Pleads Guilty After Letting Her 2-Month-Old Boy Starve to Death

byGenny GlassmanJan 31, 2019
Photograph by Ed Wixom/Facebook

A mom from Birmingham, Iowa, was charged with a horrible crime after authorities found her newborn baby had starved to death. Doctors reported that 2-month-old Judah Wessels had been healthy at his post-birth checkups, but by the time of his death only weeks later, the baby boy was "markedly malnourished" and shockingly underweight.

Judah died in July 2016, weighing in at 5 pounds—only half the weight he should have been for his age.

Photograph by Ed Wixom/Facebook

According to Metro, 25-year-old Angel Poole took her son in for a checkup in May 2016, eight days after he was born. At that time, his doctors found him to healthy and well-fed. But, only weeks later, his mom reportedly missed several follow-up doctor appointments. She later told police that she "never got around to it."

Unfortunately, Poole's negligence proved to be fatal. KCCI reported that on July 7, 2016, Poole called 911 for help with Judah, who was reportedly unresponsive and having trouble breathing. An hour later, the baby boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy found that the boy was "markedly malnourished" and died of starvation, as well as dehydration. He weighed only 5 pounds at the time of his death—less than half the average weight for a child his age and was 2 pounds less than what he weighed at birth. As can be seen in the photo above of Judah and his sister from July 29, 2017, the boy was tiny in his second month of life.

In July 2018, Angel allegedly attempted to blame her son's death on an undiscovered brain injury.

Photograph by Angel Poole/Facebook

In the post from the mom's Facebook page, she wrote that a "new prosecutor in my case may have found exculpatory evidence while speaking to the Dr. that examined Judah's brain."

Her partner, Ed Wixom, whom Metro is calling the boy's father, commented on his girlfriend's thread in July and told her he was standing by her throughout her ordeal. "All of that stupid sh*t they are trying to charge you with she be dropped everyone knows that you're a good mother and the ones that are talking sh*t and saying that you're not a good mother is someone that has some other Vendetta," he wrote on Facebook.

The mom also lost another baby, Destinee Electra Rose, though it is unclear what the circumstances of her death were.

But now, two years after Judah's passing, Poole has just pleaded guilty for starving her son to death. According to the Des Moines Register, Poole was sentenced on Friday, January 25, 2019. The mom pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Daily Mail noted that prosecutors had dropped the charge from child endangerment resulting in death, which could have increased the mom's prison sentence to about 25 years.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

10 Mother And Child Criminal Teams

by Jul 01, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

Mother and daughter duo Karen and Tracy Vasseur allegedly decided to get involved with an international scam to swindle lonely women all over the world with fake online dating. The pair would troll social networks and dating services looking for potential marks, who would then be approached by imaginary U.S. soldiers stationed in Afghanistan. Complex online relationships would then result, with the women being convinced to send money to help their paramours. The Vasseurs set up dozens of bank accounts around the country to mule money through, and their reward was 10% of the profits.

Share this on Facebook?

Photo via The Register

RELATED

How Did We Not Know a Snickers-Flavored Coffee Creamer Now Exists?!
More from news

Mom Takes 'Revenge' on Sleeping Baby by Pouring Water on Her Face
Jan 31, 2019

FaceTime Glitch Lets People Hear What You're Saying—Before You Even Answer
Jan 31, 2019

Mom Pleads Guilty After Letting Her 2-Month-Old Boy Starve to Death
Jan 31, 2019

How Did We Not Know a Snickers-Flavored Coffee Creamer Now Exists?!
Jan 30, 2019

Distraught Husband Doesn't Know What to Do With Embryos After Wife's Sudden Death
Jan 29, 2019

Here's Another Reason to Delay Giving Your Newborn a Bath
Jan 29, 2019

Measles Outbreak Causes Official State of Emergency in Washington
Jan 28, 2019

Toddler Makes a 'Necklace' With a Blind Cord & Almost Dies
Jan 28, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Not Hiring a Nanny
Jan 25, 2019
More Results