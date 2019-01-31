Mom Takes 'Revenge' on Sleeping Baby by Pouring Water on Her Face

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina says they have arrested Caitlin Alyse Hardy, 33, after she posted a rather disturbing video on Facebook. The mother of the 9-month-old girl recorded herself pouring water on her sleeping infant's face.
The video shows Hardy taking a water bottle and pouring some out onto her sleeping daughter. When the baby suddenly startles, the mom can be heard laughing in the background. After the baby settles down again, she proceeds to pour more water onto her face, resulting in the baby coughing and gasping.
She captioned the video "payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night."
Deputies say that on Jan. 26, Hardy caused "ill-treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance upon a female minor child" and charged her with cruelty to children.
Police were made aware of the situation after a few concerned people on social media called the local authorities. According to WIS News, there are four children, including the 9-month-old, currently in the house. The Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Denni said he contacted social services to do a thorough investigation of the home.
“The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the sheriff promised.
Hardy was released from jail on Wednesday, January 30, on a $1,500 bond.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.