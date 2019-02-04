Kids Under 14 Can Now Fly Free on Frontier Airlines

We all know flying with kids can cost an arm and a leg, but air travel may have just become more affordable for families with Frontier Airlines' recent announcement that kids—not just babies—will be able to fly free. The best part of this news is that their definition of "kids" applies to anyone under the age of 14.
But, of course, there's a catch: To take advantage of the "Kids Fly Free" discount, parents need to purchase Frontier Airline's Discount Den membership which costs $60 a year (still loads cheaper than actually buying full-price airline tickets for multiple children). If you have lots of kids, don't fret. A one-year membership lets you use the "Kids Fly Free" discount on up to six people booked on the same reservation.
Now on to the fine print—and there's lots of it. This offer only works on flyfrontier.com with the purchase of a valid adult ticket, and it can't be combined with other promo codes, doesn't work on overnight or international flights and can only be applied on select dates:
- February: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- March: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- April: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30
- May: 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29
- June: 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
- July: 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
- August: 5, 6
It's also important to note that the "kids fly free" part only applies to the cost of their actual ticket—not things like baggage, advanced seat selection or in-flight meals.
In case you've never flown Frontier before, it's usually pretty bare bones, but they do fly to over 100 U.S. cities, so if you can plan a trip within those parameters, this is still an amazing deal to take advantage of.
Happy traveling!