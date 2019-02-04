Yes, a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Officially Happening

When a bunch of "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members were spotted out and about in December, our hearts practically skipped a beat. They were together and taking meetings with networks, so it looked like some sort of return to TV was coming. As it turns out, all of this was correct: Tori spelling confirmed the news to "Access" on Friday, saying that yes, "Beverly Hills, 90210" is getting rebooted—and obviously, '90s kids everywhere are freaking out.
Tori didn't just confirm the news but also shared some key details of what to expect.
"It is the OG crew back together, and we're playing heightened versions of ourselves," she revealed to "Access Live" about the '90s reboot. "The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So, it'll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody."
And yes, we're focusing on that "almost everybody" part too.
Tori Spelling said that '90s heartthrob Luke Perry will do as much as he can, because of his role on "Riverdale," and that "there is no status" about Shannen Doherty—but they would "love to have her on."
Come on, Shannen! We need the whole crew!
People are definitely excited to see this show make a comeback.
Judging by this reaction, so many consider "90210" to be their favorite show and are ready to see the characters they love back together again.
As expected, diehard fans were mad that the whole cast wasn't coming back.
Just like when old bands reunite out some of the members, it won't be the same without Brenda or Dylan.
Also, what's the update on Andrea?
Gabrielle Carteris wasn't in the meeting photo, and her name wasn't even brought up. Why is Andrea always forgotten?!
Some vow to watch just like they did in the '90s. As in, on the phone with their friends, discussing what happened during the commercial break.
Oh, the good old days!
But there's no denying there are a lot of reboots happening right now ... and it's getting out of hand.
We have to admit, there are a lot of comebacks happening at the moment.
But this sounds like a good one, guys!
And in case anyone is wondering, the CW's "90210" in the 2000s was actually a remake, not a reboot. There's a difference. And the whole original cast thing is a game-changer! (Although, we wouldn't be opposed to members from the new cast members making guest appearances.)
We've been planning it in our minds for years. Please don't disappoint us!
Watch Tori announce the news:
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.