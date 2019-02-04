Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Yes, a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Officially Happening

byFeb 04, 2019
Photograph by CBS

When a bunch of "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members were spotted out and about in December, our hearts practically skipped a beat. They were together and taking meetings with networks, so it looked like some sort of return to TV was coming. As it turns out, all of this was correct: Tori spelling confirmed the news to "Access" on Friday, saying that yes, "Beverly Hills, 90210" is getting rebooted—and obviously, '90s kids everywhere are freaking out.

Tori didn't just confirm the news but also shared some key details of what to expect.

"It is the OG crew back together, and we're playing heightened versions of ourselves," she revealed to "Access Live" about the '90s reboot. "The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So, it'll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody."

And yes, we're focusing on that "almost everybody" part too.

Tori Spelling said that '90s heartthrob Luke Perry will do as much as he can, because of his role on "Riverdale," and that "there is no status" about Shannen Doherty—but they would "love to have her on."

Come on, Shannen! We need the whole crew!

People are definitely excited to see this show make a comeback.

Judging by this reaction, so many consider "90210" to be their favorite show and are ready to see the characters they love back together again.

As expected, diehard fans were mad that the whole cast wasn't coming back.

Just like when old bands reunite out some of the members, it won't be the same without Brenda or Dylan.

Also, what's the update on Andrea?

Gabrielle Carteris wasn't in the meeting photo, and her name wasn't even brought up. Why is Andrea always forgotten?!

Some vow to watch just like they did in the '90s. As in, on the phone with their friends, discussing what happened during the commercial break.

Oh, the good old days!

But there's no denying there are a lot of reboots happening right now ... and it's getting out of hand.

We have to admit, there are a lot of comebacks happening at the moment.

But this sounds like a good one, guys!

And in case anyone is wondering, the CW's "90210" in the 2000s was actually a remake, not a reboot. There's a difference. And the whole original cast thing is a game-changer! (Although, we wouldn't be opposed to members from the new cast members making guest appearances.)

We've been planning it in our minds for years. Please don't disappoint us!

Watch Tori announce the news:

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

Baby Names Inspired By Cult TV Shows

byKathryn Walsh Aug 03, 2015
1 / 11
1 / 11

Popularity rank in the U.S.: #442

Meaning: Beloved

Sci-fi and drama fans alike worship"Battlestar Galactica" and its ragtag group of post-apocalyptic survivors, chief among them the feminist action hero Kara "Starbuck"Thrace. To this show's devoted band of fans, her name's meaning—"beloved" in Latin—is more than fitting.

Love This? Follow Us on Pinterest.

RELATED

To the Man Who Made It Clear He Didn't Want My Child on 'His' Flight
More from news

Yes, a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Officially Happening
Feb 04, 2019

Kids Under 14 Can Now Fly Free on Frontier Airlines
Feb 04, 2019

Mom Learns Her 'Helpful' Car Seat Hack Can Actually Cause Internal Decapitation
Feb 01, 2019

Mom Takes 'Revenge' on Sleeping Baby by Pouring Water on Her Face
Jan 31, 2019

FaceTime Glitch Lets People Hear What You're Saying—Before You Even Answer
Jan 31, 2019

Mom Pleads Guilty After Letting Her 2-Month-Old Boy Starve to Death
Jan 31, 2019

How Did We Not Know a Snickers-Flavored Coffee Creamer Now Exists?!
Jan 30, 2019

Distraught Husband Doesn't Know What to Do With Embryos After Wife's Sudden Death
Jan 29, 2019

Here's Another Reason to Delay Giving Your Newborn a Bath
Jan 29, 2019
More Results