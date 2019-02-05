This Is Why Kids Should Never Sleep With Their Door Cracked Open

Many kids have specific bedtime routines each night that end with either Mom or Dad leaving their bedroom door either cracked or completely open. Although this might help little ones sleep through the night better because they feel less scared of monsters coming out from under their bed or that their parents aren't too far away, this actually isn't the safest sleeping arrangement. That's why one fire department is speaking out to warn parents about the importance of completely closing their kiddos' bedroom doors at night.
With a startling visual, the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department showed parents exactly why kids should never sleep with their bedroom door open.
"As a parent, it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed — they always want it open just a little," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is how important it is to sleep with the doors closed."
To prove their point, the New York fire department explained that there was a recent fire in New Fairfield and the fire's aftermath showcases exactly what all parents need to see.
This is two sides of the same door—and it being closed protected the inside of the bedroom.
The first picture of the fully burned door is from the hallway, where the fire raged. The second photo of the white door is the same door but from inside the bedroom, where the fire was kept from entering.
"The photos are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping. The door pictured in both photos is a hollow-core door to a bedroom," the fire department wrote. "Although the front of the door is severely damaged, the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents."
"If this were an occupied bedroom, the closed door could have saved a life," the fire department wrote.
According to the fire department, these photos were taken after it responded to a residential structure fire and luckily, "the homeowners and family dog are all doing well."
Even though the cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated, it's believed to have been accidental. In the meantime, the fire department hopes this message is shared with as many parents as possible.
And along with this powerful visual reminder, the fire department also shared additional tips.
"Smoke detectors should be placed in both common areas and bedrooms of the house!" the fire department commented. "Fire drills in the house are just as important as ones in school. That is also a big thing I speak about. It is always good to have a 'meeting place' outside. Maybe a mailbox or tree in the front yard!"