Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Accidentally Eating Marijuana Gummies

Recent reports from Fox 8 News are detailing that children ages 5 to 9 at Anton Grdina School in Cleveland, Ohio, accidentally ingested marijuana gummies on Monday. A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) spokeswoman claimed three students were responsible for handing out the candy at lunch. Some of the aides noticed the odd wrapper after children begin complaining they felt sick. The students say they got the candies from home.
Of the 14 affected students, 9 children who were complaining of illness were taken by paramedics to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The parents of the other five children declined having them go to the hospital.
“Although we have not yet received a report on the suspicious candy, the principal used the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers of the importance of keeping medicines and other items that may be harmful to children locked up to ensure the safety of all students,” the CMSD statement read.
Medical marijuana became legal in the Cleveland area in 2016. Several forms of medical marijuana are legal in Ohio, including oils, vaporizers, patches, plant material and edibles. Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio, so the parents who owned the gummies technically have them to treat one of the qualifying medical conditions.
Keeping edibles out of reach of children is a growing concern in areas where medical and/or recreational marijuana is legal. According to the Children's Hospital of Colorado, one of the first states to legalize recreational weed, the long-term effects of acute marijuana usage is unknown, but they do know that edibles pose the largest threat.
"The most common overdose incidents in children occur when the drug has been combined with food in an 'edible' form of marijuana. This is because marijuana ingested in this manner can have a stronger and prolonged effect, especially in children under the age of 12."
The hospital recommends that should a child ingest edible marijuana that parents pay close attention to symptoms. Trouble breathing, loss of consciousness or other serious concerns should be handled by seeking immediate medical professional help. If their symptoms are minor, kids should be kept in a safe area where there is minimal risk of falling or choking on anything, and parents should contact an urgent care or poison control center to receive treatment and monitoring on an as-needed basis.
One mother of a child who was taken by paramedics, along with several other children, told Fox News 8 that her daughter was doing “OK, for the most part.”
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.