There's Finally a Giant Mattress for Co-Sleeping Families

One of the biggest things that keeps many families from trying out co-sleeping is the lack of space. Realistically, fitting two or three squirmy little kids in bed alongside two adults can be a hellish experience when all you've got is a measly, regular-size mattress. Luckily, one company has stepped up to the plate in a very real way by creating giant mattresses that are unbelievably perfect for co-sleeping families.
The Ace Collection is a supersized line of high-quality mattresses and bedding. While it currently only has three sizes in its collection, those sizes are absolutely nothing to scoff at. Especially not if you consider the fact that you may have to knock out a wall or two in your bedroom to make them fit.
The mattresses are available in sizes that the company refers to as Ace, Ace Player and Ace Family Size.
Ace and Ace Play are incredibly similar. The company claims that Ace is significantly larger than your average king mattress. While Ace boasts a dimension of 108" W x 80" L, Ace Player falls at 80" W x 108" L. Essentially, Ace Player is perfect for those who want their beds to be longer rather than wider.
Still, even with those amazing sizes, it's definitely Ace Family that steals the show. By its name, it sounds like the 144" W x 80" L mattress was made with co-sleeping families in mind.
Co-sleeping is still a pretty controversial topic in the parenting world, but it doesn't need to be. While many people view it as inherently dangerous for babies, Dr. Sears says that co-sleeping can be both safe and beneficial for kids, if children under 6 months are always kept on their backs with light or no bedding, the bed is kept away from things like blind cords and curtains, and you make sure the baby cannot fall between the mattress and a nearby wall (putting the mattress on the floor can help with this problem).
While these mattresses certainly don't come cheap — they range from $2,000 to $4,000, depending on the size and firmness of the mattress you want — it's certainly not as daunting as spending every night attempting to wiggle out from underneath a giant mass of kid limbs.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.