Wayfair is Having a Massive Sale with Tons of Nursery and Kid's Room Pieces for Under $99!

In case you haven't heard, Wayfair is having a their epic once-a-year home sale right now and the deals are just too good to be true.
While you can scroll through the tons of pages of furniture and home decor on the site, we've narrowed down our picks for the best finds for a nursery or kid's room. So if 2019 is your year of decorating (or redecorating) a nursery or playroom, make sure to check out these steals:
We love this rug for a neutral-colored nursery.
Joaquin Modern Bohemian Area Rug, $39
How cute would this accent table be next to a glider or rocking chair? It comes in tons of color options too!
Knoxville Tray Table, $63
The perfect chair to rock Baby to sleep in.
Kugler Rocking Chair, $97
We're all about chic-looking storage pieces like this drawer chest. Stash socks, diapers, toys and anything else you can think of in here. Better yet, stick it in the closet to really maximize your nursery space!
Poufs in a nursery are always a great idea—and not only is this one on sale, it comes in pink, blue, gray and cream!
Adelaide Pouf, $79
Decorative ladders are the perfect place to display all those adorable baby blankets. If you prefer a more rustic wood version, they've got that too.
Union Decorative Blanket Ladder, $48
Any been there done that mom will tell you that baskets like these are worth their weight in gold. They can work as a dirty clothes hamper/toy catch-all when they're infants and as they get older, use it to toss all the stuff they're sure to leave sitting around everywhere.
Seagrass 3-Piece Basket Set, $74
Spell out your child's name—or whatever word you want—with these decorative letters.
Decorative Letters, $15
OBSESSED.
Mobile Wall Decor, $21
For when they're older.... The best part? The middle of the table has a storage bin inside! If this cheerful set isn't your style, there's also tons more classic looking kids table/chair sets on sale too.
Kids Storage Table, $83
Use this stylish container to stash pacifiers when they're little and hair ties and other knick knacks when they're older.
Pineapple Jar, $32
This colorful cart makes the perfect place to stash all those arts and crafts supplies.