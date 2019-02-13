The First Look at 'Frozen 2' Is Here and Not Everyone Is Sold

There's a new chill in the air that's getting so many Disney fans excited. The first look at "Frozen 2" is here, and it's safe to say lovers of the original are here for it whereas critics are giving the teaser some pretty major side-eye.
In the teaser, Elsa and Anna (and their crew) are seen embarking on a new adventure.
Although DigitalSpy.com notes there aren't a ton of deets about the plot of "Frozen 2," the sequel's IMDb page says "Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom."
Interesting.
Welp, folks who love "Frozen" think part two might be better than the original.
Hey, it wouldn't be unheard of for a sequel to be better than the original. Some might argue "The Godfather Part II" is better than the first — or that "Fifty Shades Darker" was more palatable than "Fifty Shades of Grey."
Others, however, are less enthused.
It's safe to say the reactions about "Frozen 2" have been very mixed. People were annoyed by the first film and that catchy "Let It Go" song every parent wants to forget. Guess time will have to tell.
"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22—a date that will either have people giving thanks for the film or cursing at the Thanksgiving table.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.