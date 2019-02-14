FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!

In case you missed the email, Target is running an epic home-goods sale through President's Day. Many home items (yes, furniture included!) are 25 percent off, with certain categories like curtains, indoor and outdoor furniture, and rugs an additional 15 percent off! Yes, that's 40 percent off! Simply use promo code "HOME" when you checkout online.
So, if you've just Marie Kondo'd the crap out of your home and decide you need new things that spark joy or you just want to refresh some rooms for the spring, get shopping! Don't need a major room rehaul? Stock up on basics like towels and sheets (and even candles!) while you can. Here are just a few of our favorite finds:
Lory Pouf, $53
Abstract Area Rug, $342 (plus an extra 15% off!)
Home Sweet Home Door Mat, $13 (plus an extra 15% off!)
Kids Tassel Blackout Curtain Panels, $14-$19 (plus an extra 15% off!)
Lupini Rattan Bench, $124
Happy shopping!