Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!

byFeb 14, 2019

In case you missed the email, Target is running an epic home-goods sale through President's Day. Many home items (yes, furniture included!) are 25 percent off, with certain categories like curtains, indoor and outdoor furniture, and rugs an additional 15 percent off! Yes, that's 40 percent off! Simply use promo code "HOME" when you checkout online.

So, if you've just Marie Kondo'd the crap out of your home and decide you need new things that spark joy or you just want to refresh some rooms for the spring, get shopping! Don't need a major room rehaul? Stock up on basics like towels and sheets (and even candles!) while you can. Here are just a few of our favorite finds:

Photograph by Target

Cloud Storage/Toy Bin, $93

Photograph by Target

Lory Pouf, $53

Photograph by Target

Abstract Area Rug, $342 (plus an extra 15% off!)

Photograph by Target

Home Sweet Home Door Mat, $13 (plus an extra 15% off!)

Photograph by Target

Kids Tassel Blackout Curtain Panels, $14-$19 (plus an extra 15% off!)

Photograph by Target

Lupini Rattan Bench, $124

Happy shopping!

RELATED

Experts Reveal How Women Can Avoid Depression During and After Pregnancy
More from news

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!
Feb 14, 2019

Experts Reveal How Women Can Avoid Depression During and After Pregnancy
Feb 13, 2019

The First Look at 'Frozen 2' Is Here and Not Everyone Is Sold
Feb 13, 2019

Hospital Warns Parents About 'Fake' Car Seats Being Targeted for Newborns
Feb 12, 2019

Police Share Heartbreaking Co-Sleeping Warning After 3 Infants Die
Feb 12, 2019

Man Gives Fiancée a 'Vaccine Ultimatum' After Finding Out the Truth
Feb 11, 2019

4-Year-Old Dies After Skipping the Flu Shot & Her Dad 'Feels Like He Failed'
Feb 08, 2019

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Sale with Tons of Nursery and Kid's Room Pieces for Under $99!
Feb 08, 2019

Someone Designed a Box of Jason 'Momoa' Girl Scout Cookies & We Need Them ASAP
Feb 07, 2019
More Results