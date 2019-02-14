Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom's Adorable 'Baby Shark' & Boob Cake Smash Is an Ode to Her Little Biter

byGenny GlassmanFeb 14, 2019
Photograph by Iga Logan Photography

If you ask a mother who's breastfeeding what the worst part is, she might mention waiting for her baby to finish nursing, an embarrassing pumping story, or she might just lean close and tell you the truth: Those little suckers like to bite. Yup, as gorgeous and wonderful as your child is, the reality is that as soon as they start to get teeth, they might start to bite down on your nipple — and even before those chompers come in, it still can hurt like hell! That's exactly why one mom, Kayla Seitz, decided to do a hilarious "Baby Shark"-themed photo shoot with her daughter to celebrate the many months she survived her little one's strong clench.

The photos hilariously capture little Sophie digging into a boob-shaped cake to celebrate her first year of life.

Photographer Iga Logan tells CafeMom that Sophie's mom came up with the idea of the "Baby Shark"-themed cake smash for her first birthday. And although the photographer had never shot anything like this before, she readily agreed that it was an amazing idea.

Photograph by Iga Logan Photography

Iga says that Kayla came up with the idea because her daughter kept biting her throughout their breastfeeding journey.

On the day of the shoot, baby shark Sophie only had a delicious boob-shaped cake to nibble on instead of the real deal. But Iga says that she was well-behaved throughout the entire shoot.

Photograph by Iga Logan Photography

Iga tells us that so far the response to her photos has been great. According to her, many moms find the photos completely relatable "because their kids did the same thing while breastfeeding."

So here's to both Sophie and her mom, who made it through her first year a little sore around the chest but mostly unscathed!

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

9 Celebs Who Practiced Extended Breastfeeding

by Aug 07, 2014
1 / 9
Rex / Rex USA
1 / 9

"The Big Bang Theory" star is a passionate advocate of extended breastfeeding, and nursed her son until he was 4. Bialik shares on her blog, "I never ever believed that I would be nursing a child over the age of 3. But now that I am, I believe when he is done, he will be done. I believe that he will not need to nurse before he walks down the aisle to greet his bride ... and I believe that nursing is natural and beautiful and wonderful."

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!
More from news

Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie
Feb 14, 2019

Police Find 2 Malnourished Kids Locked in a Dog Cage & 2 More Covered in Feces
Feb 14, 2019

Mom's Adorable 'Baby Shark' & Boob Cake Smash Is an Ode to Her Little Biter
Feb 14, 2019

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!
Feb 14, 2019

Experts Reveal How Women Can Avoid Depression During and After Pregnancy
Feb 13, 2019

The First Look at 'Frozen 2' Is Here and Not Everyone Is Sold
Feb 13, 2019

Hospital Warns Parents About 'Fake' Car Seats Being Targeted for Newborns
Feb 12, 2019

Police Share Heartbreaking Co-Sleeping Warning After 3 Infants Die
Feb 12, 2019

Man Gives Fiancée a 'Vaccine Ultimatum' After Finding Out the Truth
Feb 11, 2019
More Results