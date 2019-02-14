Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie

byFeb 14, 2019
Photograph by Anthropologie

If you've been as obsessed with Joanna Gaines Hearth & Hand line at Target as we have, get ready for some exciting news. The "Fixer Upper" star has just launched a new home line with Anthropologie and IT. IS. GORGEOUS. (Who would expect less from the mother of the modern farmhouse trend?)

From drool-worthy throw pillows to rugs to the prettiest wallpaper, this line is decidedly more bohemian than her more traditional Target line, and we are loving it.

Seriously, can someone just hand us a credit card so we can start shopping already? Here are just a few of our fave finds:

Photograph by Anthropologie

Rose Wallpaper, $98

Photograph by Anthropologie

Camille Rug, price varies

Photograph by Anthropologie

Olive Branch Wallpaper, $78

Photograph by Anthropologie

Mini Tin Candles, $10

Photograph by Anthropologie

Sadie Pillow, $48-68

RELATED

Police Find 2 Malnourished Kids Locked in a Dog Cage & 2 More Covered in Feces
More from news

Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie
Feb 14, 2019

Police Find 2 Malnourished Kids Locked in a Dog Cage & 2 More Covered in Feces
Feb 14, 2019

Mom's Adorable 'Baby Shark' & Boob Cake Smash Is an Ode to Her Little Biter
Feb 14, 2019

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!
Feb 14, 2019

Experts Reveal How Women Can Avoid Depression During and After Pregnancy
Feb 13, 2019

The First Look at 'Frozen 2' Is Here and Not Everyone Is Sold
Feb 13, 2019

Hospital Warns Parents About 'Fake' Car Seats Being Targeted for Newborns
Feb 12, 2019

Police Share Heartbreaking Co-Sleeping Warning After 3 Infants Die
Feb 12, 2019

Man Gives Fiancée a 'Vaccine Ultimatum' After Finding Out the Truth
Feb 11, 2019
More Results