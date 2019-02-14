Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie

If you've been as obsessed with Joanna Gaines Hearth & Hand line at Target as we have, get ready for some exciting news. The "Fixer Upper" star has just launched a new home line with Anthropologie and IT. IS. GORGEOUS. (Who would expect less from the mother of the modern farmhouse trend?)
From drool-worthy throw pillows to rugs to the prettiest wallpaper, this line is decidedly more bohemian than her more traditional Target line, and we are loving it.
Seriously, can someone just hand us a credit card so we can start shopping already? Here are just a few of our fave finds:
Rose Wallpaper, $98
Camille Rug, price varies
Mini Tin Candles, $10
Sadie Pillow, $48-68