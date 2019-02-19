Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Payless ShoeSource Closing All US Stores

byFeb 19, 2019
Photograph by AFP/Getty Images

It's time to check your gift card stash once again. Discount shoe store Payless ShoeSource has just announced that they are filing bankruptcy and will be closing all 2,500 U.S. stores. According to CNBC, the company has approximately $470 million in debt.

All stores are currently expected to remain open until the end of March, with the majority of stores keeping their doors open until May. Liquidation sales began this past weekend and will continue through May. They will also be winding down their online site, Payless.com, who has already stopped taking new orders as of February 15.

A statement from the company says they will ask a federal judge permission to honor all gift cards until March 11. However, until this request is approved by the court, the last day to use up gift cards or make returns and exchanges will be March 1. Store coupons and discounts will no longer be valid.

Sadly, Payless is just one of the latest retail chains to file for bankruptcy. Gymboree and Toys R Us also recently shuttered their doors and with everyone One-Click ordering on Amazon these days, we can surely expect more brick-and-mortar stores to meet the same fate.

Payless’s chief restructuring officer Stephen Marotta told CNBC in a statement, "The challenges facing retailers today are well documented, and unfortunately Payless emerged from its prior reorganization ill-equipped to survive in today’s retail environment."

So, if you've got some future kids shoes to stock up on, it's time to run, not walk.

Related Gallery

9 Shoes Your Kid Can't Wear to School

by May 16, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

Schools have all sorts of dress code rules. Mostly, it’s about safety. After all, lawsuits are never pretty. While some kind of make sense, some of the bans seem downright aesthetic. You be the judge. Are these bans silly or necessary?

RELATED

Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie
More from news

New High-Tech Car Seat Makes Sure No Child is Left Unbuckled

Feb 20, 2019

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Dumps Tristan Thompson After He Cheated With Kylie Jenner's Best Friend
Feb 19, 2019

Baby Gripe Water From Dollar General Recalled Due to Choking Hazard
Feb 19, 2019

Miranda Lambert's New Husband Cheated on His Ex-Fiancée
Feb 19, 2019

Payless ShoeSource Closing All US Stores
Feb 19, 2019

Stop Everything: Joanna Gaines Now Has a New Home Line at Anthropologie
Feb 14, 2019

Police Find 2 Malnourished Kids Locked in a Dog Cage & 2 More Covered in Feces
Feb 14, 2019

Mom's Adorable 'Baby Shark' & Boob Cake Smash Is an Ode to Her Little Biter
Feb 14, 2019

FYI, Target Is Running a Massive Home Sale Through President's Day!
Feb 14, 2019
More Results