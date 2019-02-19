Miranda Lambert's New Husband Cheated on His Ex-Fiancée

Well, it looks like congratulations is in order for a certain country star, as she secretly tied the knot. In case ya haven't heard, Miranda Lambert is a married woman again. "The House That Built Me" singer revealed she married New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin who, apparently welcomed his first child days before they met.
Miranda took to Instagram days after Valentine's Day to reveal she quietly tied the knot.
US Weekly reports Miranda and Brendan secretly walked down the aisle on January 26 after dating for a few months. TMZ alleges the newlyweds will have a "commuter marriage," meaning they'll split their time between Nashville (where Miranda lives) and New York City (where Brendan serves as an officer).
And it looks like the pair met just three days after the NYPD officer welcomed his first child with another woman.
Outlets are reporting that Brendan and Miranda met on November 2 on the set of "Good Morning America," where she was performing. Three days later, the 27-year-old welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger.
To make things even more interesting, new allegations are surfacing that Brendan's new child is the result of him cheating on his now-ex-fiancée.
Apparently, Carol Bruno's daughter, Jackie Bruno, was supposed to walk down the aisle with Brendan and was "blindsided" by him getting another woman pregnant.
"She was engaged to Brendan[,] and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant," Carol tells US Weekly.
"The girl contacted her. Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her. [Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him. She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant."
Wow.
Miranda is no stranger to cheating scandals as she made headlines last year for dating a married man.
Aside from Blake Shelton hinting Miranda cheated with Anderson East while they were married, the country singer turned heads when news surfaced she was dating Evan Felker while he was still married. The Turnpike Troubadour musician's then-wife, Staci Felker, didn't find out about the affair until he served her divorce papers shortly after Valentine's Day. (Ouch.) Staci had no problem calling Miranda out for being with her husband throughout the short-lived relationship. By August 2018, the Felkers divorced, and Miranda and Evan called it quits.
As to be expected, the singers's Instagram post about her secret wedding has tons of critics calling her out for saying "I do" to a guy who not only had a kid right before they met but cheated on his fiancée.
Although we won't jump on the bandwagon of cursing someone out (it's 2019, and we're trying out hardest to do better), this is ... um ... quite interesting, considering Miranda and Brendan's reported pasts. Only time will tell how this all pans out.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site, CafeMom.