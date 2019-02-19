Baby Gripe Water From Dollar General Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Kingston Pharma has just recalled bottles of Baby Gripe Water manufactured under the Dollar General brand because of a possible choking hazard caused by "an undissolved ingredient" in the water. Gripe water is an herbal supplement that many parents use in hopes of aiding gassiness and stomach upset in babies. The product is sold under the name "DG Baby Gripe Water."
The UPC code for recalled bottles is 8 5495400246 3 and it is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles with white plastic safety seals on the cap. The product packaging describes the gripe water as an “herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts."
According to the FDA, there has been one reported case of a 1-week-old infant having difficulty swallowing the gripe water and three other complaints over the product.
Parents should report any adverse reactions or problems with the product to Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by calling 844-724-7347 or emailing Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.