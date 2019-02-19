Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Dumps Tristan Thompson After He Cheated With Kylie Jenner's Best Friend

We had a feeling things weren't going too well between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but we never imagined this was what was going on. According to a new report from TMZ, Tristan has cheated on Khloe AGAIN — this time with Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF, Jordyn Woods. And yes, you are reading this right. And no, we can't believe it either.
Apparently, someone close to the fam told TMZ that although Tristan flew in to spend Valentine's Day with Khloe and True, he ended up at a house party on Sunday.
There, he was spotted getting way too cozy with Jordyn, where they were reportedly all over each other! OMG.
The site claims that as soon as Khloe caught wind of this, she ended things with Tristan immediately, which makes sense, because who wouldn't see that as the absolute last straw?!
TMZ went on to say that this was Tristan's last chance, and there's no way they'll reconcile after this.
Um, we'd have to say so. After all, Tristan has had a lot of chances — after cheating on her while she was about to give birth to True and while the whole world watched the drama unfold, we can't really fault Khloe for being at the end of her rope. Actually, a lot of people would have thrown in the towel a lot sooner.
But this? This is unforgivable, because if it's true, it involves a friend of the family who's been around for years, and it's going to seriously cause a rift involving the entire family.
So far, no one actually involved in the rumors has spoken out.
The whole fam is staying silent, and so is Jordyn. Then again, isn't this how it always goes? The Kardashians never spill the details until they're ready, and this news just broke.
Whatever's going on, we need the tea ASAP.
And above all else, we just hope Khloe's doing OK. We hate that she might have to be reliving what she went through last April all over again.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.