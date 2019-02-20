Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

New High-Tech Car Seat Makes Sure No Child is Left Unbuckled

byFeb 20, 2019
Photograph by Evenflo

Whether you admit it or not, many parents have experienced the feeling of horror when, in the middle of a drive, they hear a once quiet toddler fiddling around with something and realize they've been able to unbuckle themselves somehow mid-drive. Or, worse, arriving at your destination only to see that they've been unbuckled almost the entire drive. Whatever the case may be, the new Evenflo Gold series of car seats is here to prevent that from ever happening again thanks to their proprietary SenorSafe technology.

Now, instead of constantly being distracted trying to see your kid in the mirror, parent can simply connect a smartphone app to the sensor in the car seat harness and set it to alert them when unsafe conditions occur in the car seat. This can be anything from the straps not being buckled to the temperature being too warm and there's even a notification for if the child's been sitting in the car seat too long. And, yes, when you stop the car, a shrill loud noise will remind you your kid is still back there to prevent any more of those horrible tragedies we've all read about.

Photograph by Evenflo

The Evenflo Gold line includes an infant car seat ($220), a convertible car seat ($280) and a travel system that includes the infant car seat, a toddler seat and a stroller that converts from a single to a double ($500).

Photograph by Evenflo

With the millions of things parents have in their brains at all time, it's a relief to know there are thoughtfully designed products out there to help make our priority of keeping our kids safe a little easier. Car seats are hard enough to install and use right as it is, so any little help we can get, we'll take.

The products are available for purchase exclusively on the Evenflo Gold website.

