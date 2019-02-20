Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Hilary Duff's Co-Star Drinks Her 'Delicious' Breast Milk in New Video

byFeb 20, 2019
Photograph by Instagram: Hilary Duff

Plenty of people are close with their co-workers, and tons of cast members get along off-screen. But "Younger" stars Hilary Duff and Nico Tortorella recently took their relationship to a whole new level when Nico literally decided to drink Hilary's breast milk.

While at work, Hilary had pumped a freezer bag full of breast milk, and apparently, Nico decided to drink some.

In a video originally shared on Instagram Stories, Nico announced that they were "for real doing this right now" before sipping a small cup of the milk.

The verdict? "Delicious."

Hilary can be heard calling Nico "a sicko," and apparently, she's not the only one who had some thoughts.

After the clip made the rounds, fans were confused, and joked that they could have went their whole lives without seeing this. Others said they wouldn't even try their own breast milk, let alone someone else's.

Hilary and her beau, Matthew Koma, welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on October 25, who joins the former child star's 6-year-old son Luca from a previous relationship.

Hilary later joked that Banks was "gonna be pissed" someone was drinking her milk.

Photograph by Instagram: Hilary Duff

We guess the lesson here is ... sharing is caring? Andwe can't blame Nico for being curious. To each their own.

Also, Hilary Duff once drank a placenta smoothie, so none of this is too surprising to us!

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.

