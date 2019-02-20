Hilary Duff's Co-Star Drinks Her 'Delicious' Breast Milk in New Video

Plenty of people are close with their co-workers, and tons of cast members get along off-screen. But "Younger" stars Hilary Duff and Nico Tortorella recently took their relationship to a whole new level when Nico literally decided to drink Hilary's breast milk.
While at work, Hilary had pumped a freezer bag full of breast milk, and apparently, Nico decided to drink some.
#HilaryDuff brought her breast pump joined her co-stars for a table read of season 6 of the show, where she got Nico Tortorella to drink her breast milk.— Christian Cruz 🇵🇷 (@chriscruz2017) February 16, 2019
"I'm for real doing this right now" on his Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/al3c0kpuQh
In a video originally shared on Instagram Stories, Nico announced that they were "for real doing this right now" before sipping a small cup of the milk.
The verdict? "Delicious."
Hilary can be heard calling Nico "a sicko," and apparently, she's not the only one who had some thoughts.
After the clip made the rounds, fans were confused, and joked that they could have went their whole lives without seeing this. Others said they wouldn't even try their own breast milk, let alone someone else's.
Hilary and her beau, Matthew Koma, welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on October 25, who joins the former child star's 6-year-old son Luca from a previous relationship.
Hilary later joked that Banks was "gonna be pissed" someone was drinking her milk.
We guess the lesson here is ... sharing is caring? Andwe can't blame Nico for being curious. To each their own.
Also, Hilary Duff once drank a placenta smoothie, so none of this is too surprising to us!
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.