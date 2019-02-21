Khloé Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Instagram After Tristan's Alleged Cheating

Just two days after news broke that Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloe Kardashian yet again — this time with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods — Khloé is breaking her silence, in her own way. Khloé shared a series of Instagram story posts that are related to the situation, and all of them are absolutely heartbreaking.
Our heads are still spinning from the ultimate betrayal that Khloé must be feeling right now, and it is really hitting her hard.
First up was this quote, which definitely seems to be aimed at Jordyn. Being that Jordyn has been a Kardashian family insider for years — she and Kylie have been close since Kylie was in middle school — she likely had a front-row seat to all the drama that went down with Tristan and Khloé last year. Jordyn had an intimate view of what Khloé went through (finding out that Tristan had cheated and what that meant for her and True), and yet she helped Tristan cheat again anyway.
Then Khloé posted this quote, which took a more hopeful tone.
We've gotta agree with this one — this betrayal will be a blessing, because Khloé does not need the baggage that is Tristan in her life. Let the trash take itself out, girl!
And, finally, this quote, which punched us in the gut all over again.
It's sad, but it's so true. Khloé definitely gave her all to her relationship with Tristan, and she already forgave him for things that a lot of other people probably wouldn't have, in the spirit of making her relationship work. Nobody in the world will blame her for walking away this time, and we know he's going to have some major regrets for what he's done, if he hasn't had them already.
We know that Khloé will be just fine, but we can't imagine what she's going through right now.
We'll definitely be thinking of her. We hope that baby of hers is giving her mama some extra hugs and kisses today.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.