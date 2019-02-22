Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Walmart Is Having a Huge 'Baby Savings Day' Sale This Saturday

byFeb 22, 2019
TETERBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES - 2018/08/05: Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Photograph by LightRocket via Getty Images

If you or anyone else you know is expecting, Walmart is having a huge "Baby Savings Day" this Saturday, February 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New parents can save up to 30 percent on everything from car seats and cribs to strollers and more. According to the retailer, they are offering the biggest discounts of the year.

The sale already started earlier this month on Walmart.com, but in-store sales will begin this weekend. The prices online will be good through February 28. A spokesperson for Walmart describes the event as "a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists, learn about online grocery pickup, and take home samples and coupons."

We all know having kids costs a small fortune, so now's your time to stock up on any essentials you know you'll need. Think: diapers, wipes and more. Do you know you're going to need to upgrade that infant car seat soon? Score a deeply discounted convertible car seat or stock up on future clothes for Baby (because we all know that's the fun part), all at participating stores.

Here are just a few of our best picks from the epic sale.

Photograph by Walmart

Chicco KeyFit 30 Zip Infant Car Seat, $230 now $172

Photograph by Walmart

Graco Relay Click Connect Jogging Stroller Infant Travel System, $450 now $330

Photograph by Walmart

Fisher Price Step 'n' Play Piano, $90 now $77

Photograph by Walmart

Urbini Nesti 4-in-1 Play Yard, $142 now $100

Photograph by Walmart

Graco DuetConnect Baby Swing and Bouncer, $140 now $90

Photograph by Walmart

VTech Digital Color Video Monitor, $80 now $46

Photograph by Walmart

DaVinci Glider, $299 now $249

Photograph by Walmart

Summer Infant Contoured Changing Pad, $25 now $15

Photograph by Walmart

Little Seeds Rose Gold Crib, $160 now $140

Photograph by Walmart

VTech Activity Walker, $50 now $30

Photograph by Walmart

Phillips Avent Anti-Colic Bottles, 3-Pack, $20 now $14.40

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item on this list, Mom.me may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

