Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Steamy Oscars Performance Was Clearly Too Much for the Internet

Well, it was the Oscars moment we were all waiting for. Costars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took the big stage last night to sing "Shallow" from their award-winning romantic movie "A Star Is Born" — and to say that their performance didn't disappoint would be disservice to the magic they made up there. But was their rockstar duet a little more than just good stage presence?
Fans are having an absolute field day with the chemistry these two had on stage, but it's raising some very important questions.
Romance rumors between Bradley and Gaga had been circulating well before their movie even officially came out, and this steamy performance certainly didn't help squash any of that hearsay. I mean ... just look at them. It also doesn't help that Gaga reportedly just ended her engagement with Christian Carino, and for some people, that as good as confirmed the two have been getting romantic.
But let's all remember one important detail: Bradley Cooper has a girlfriend of his own, Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter. The two have been dating since 2015, and she was also his date to the award show. But that hasn't stopped talk of an affair.
The performance even caught the attention of Mel B, and she had some words for the two of them.
During her appearance on "Good Morning Britain," she said, "See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend ... But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not ... hopefully it's only professional."
Oof. Don't hold anything back, Mel.
And well, Mel B isn't the only one whose eyebrows were raised by this intimate performance. Twitter fans have some things to say as well.
I felt like I even cheated on my bf who was sitting right next to me during that live performance of “Shallow” 😳😶#ladygagabradleycooper #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/h9syu6mKfy— hello (@lmerh) February 25, 2019
This Brad and Gaga confusion is affecting everyone.
Seems extreme, but we get it.
Marriage was a theme of the night ... but have we forgotten Irina??
Listen I know Bradley is happily in a relationship, and he & Lady Gaga perfectly exemplify how you can adore someone completely and platonically without the need to ask anything more of them,— Schrodinger's Latina (@TheRealLemon08) February 25, 2019
but watching this performance made me pregnant. #Oscars2019 #ladygagabradleycooper pic.twitter.com/WnXz5NWfKW
Well ... honestly, same.
For some, the Cooper-Gaga mystery is causing some pretty serious moral dilemmas.
But seriously, what is real??
For others, though, there seems to be no dilemma ... like at all.
Not matter what side you're on, there's one thing that's crystal clear: Bradley and Gaga have some serious chemistry together.
But, romance brewing or not, we still do kind of feel bad for Irina. That performance only made the rumor mill work even harder, and now we're starting to question whether or not there's something going on between Bradley and Gaga!
Only time will tell. In the meantime, we'll be plenty busy rewatching that "Shallow" performance until our computers break.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.