Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Launch a Refreshingly Affordable New Baby Line at Walmart

If you can't get enough of the adorably awesome (and HILARIOUS) power couple that is Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, I am right there with you. Which is why I was super psyched when news broke that the pair just launched a new plant-based baby products line called Hello Bello, available online and at Walmart.
According to Kristen and Dax, Hello Bello is packed with affordable organic products parents can actually feel good about.
What's that? Not used to hearing the words "affordable" and "organic" in the same sentence? Yeah, me neither. But according to their joint Instagram post, the products — which range from diapers and wipes to shampoo, lotions and other baby products — will be sold at a third of the price of other leading organic brands.
"A lot of people have to choose what’s good for their baby or what’s good for their budget and we just generally didn’t think that’s fair," Bell said on the "Today" show.
YES. It's no surprise this girl gets it.
The pair has apparently been working on the idea for years, and teamed up with The Honest Company's former president, Sean Kane, to make it happen.
According to the couple's Instagram video announcement, Hello Bello is their newest "baby" — and the "super secret project" they've been hinting at on their social media accounts for a while now.
Their personal ethos for the whole thing is pretty simple: "Your mom decided what was in it, and your dad decided how much it was going to cost," shared Bell in the video.
(Honestly, I WISH my mom and dad were Kristen and Dax.)
A quick peek through the collection at Walmart.com shows the items are definitely pretty wallet-friendly.
A three-pack of organic baby wipes for just $5.64? Yes please! Or how about this bottle of vanilla-apricot-scented shampoo/body wash, which rings in at just $5.98 (and looks like it smells super yummy)?
The couple dishes more about the brand in an episode of "Ellen" airing Monday, saying it was very much inspired by their two girls. Though their daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4, are just now out of their baby years, those early parenting years seem to have given them a real taste of what's been missing in the organic baby products landscape. With the release of Hello Bello, they're hoping to finally fill that gap.
While showing off their products to Ellen DeGeneres, though, the couple also shared a hilarious story about the time Lincoln asked where babies come from.
According to Shepard, they decided to play it straight. "We went through the anatomy, penis, vagina, ovum, sperm," he told Ellen. "We’re laying it all out. We get right to the good part."
"Right to the good part," Bell chimed in. "And she’s like, 'All right, I gotta go outside.'"
"And she bailed," Shepard added.
"We bored her to death," said Bell.
Honestly, I totally get it: Who wants to hear the birds and the bees talk from Mom and Dad when they could be outside playing — and avoiding a truly awkward moment that will definitely turn into an uncomfortable childhood memory later?
Seriously, though: Congrats to Kristen and Dax on the release of Hello Bello. Their motto of "premium products at non-premium prices" is one more brands could stand to get behind.
