Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Target's New Barbie Clothing Collection Is Kinda Adorable

byFeb 26, 2019
Photograph by Target

If you've got a Barbie fan on your hands — and even if you don't — you'll want to check out Target's new line of Barbie-inspired clothing and accessories, just in time to celebrate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.

The line consists of eight super fun apparel pieces and a handful of adorable accessories that are printed with fierce messages like "Create the Future," "Know No Limits" and "Girls Can Do Anything" — and, of course, a sequined tulle skirt.

According to Janet Hsu, chief franchise management officer for Mattel, "This collection is an opportunity for Barbie to connect with girls through fun fashion that also inspires an aspirational future. Our aim is to reiterate and echo Barbie's message ‘You Can Be Anything’ while playing into today’s most popular trends, effectively empowering girls to dream big and discover their own unique style.”

Like Barbie, the collection is colorful, fun and begs to be accessorized. Here are a few of our faves:

Photograph by Target

To buy: "Create the Future" Tee, $13

To buy: Barbie Denim Jacket, $28

Photograph by Target

To buy: "Girls Can Change the World" Sweater, $18

Photograph by Target

To buy: Sequin Dress, $23

Photograph by Target

To buy: Barbie Tote Bag, $15

Photograph by Target

To buy: Barbie Flashing LCD Watch, $8

The Barbie Collection will be available through April 21 at Target stores and target.com.

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item on this list, Mom.me may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

Related Gallery

15 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Barbie

by Mar 06, 2018
1 / 15
Twenty20
1 / 15

Barbie is just a nickname. Her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. (The doll was named after the Mattel founders' daughter).

RELATED

This 'Baby Fight' Gender Reveal Is Perfect for Parents With a Sense of Humor
More from news

Target's New Barbie Clothing Collection Is Kinda Adorable
Feb 26, 2019

This 'Baby Fight' Gender Reveal Is Perfect for Parents With a Sense of Humor
Feb 26, 2019

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Launch a Refreshingly Affordable New Baby Line at Walmart
Feb 26, 2019

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Steamy Oscars Performance Was Clearly Too Much for the Internet
Feb 25, 2019

Parents Beware: FDA Report Claims Popular Sunscreens Might Not Be Safe or Effective
Feb 24, 2019

Parents Who Imprisoned 13 Kids in 'House of Horrors' Plead Guilty to Torture & Cruelty
Feb 24, 2019

Pregnant Mom Killed & Six Kids Hurt After Driver 'Deliberately' Runs Family Over Twice
Feb 22, 2019

Walmart Is Having a Huge 'Baby Savings Day' Sale This Saturday

Feb 22, 2019

Pediatric Office Takes a Serious Stand on Vaccines With 'Controversial' T-Shirts
Feb 22, 2019
More Results