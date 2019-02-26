Target's New Barbie Clothing Collection Is Kinda Adorable

If you've got a Barbie fan on your hands — and even if you don't — you'll want to check out Target's new line of Barbie-inspired clothing and accessories, just in time to celebrate the iconic doll's 60th anniversary.
The line consists of eight super fun apparel pieces and a handful of adorable accessories that are printed with fierce messages like "Create the Future," "Know No Limits" and "Girls Can Do Anything" — and, of course, a sequined tulle skirt.
According to Janet Hsu, chief franchise management officer for Mattel, "This collection is an opportunity for Barbie to connect with girls through fun fashion that also inspires an aspirational future. Our aim is to reiterate and echo Barbie's message ‘You Can Be Anything’ while playing into today’s most popular trends, effectively empowering girls to dream big and discover their own unique style.”
Like Barbie, the collection is colorful, fun and begs to be accessorized. Here are a few of our faves:
To buy: "Create the Future" Tee, $13
To buy: Barbie Denim Jacket, $28
To buy: "Girls Can Change the World" Sweater, $18
To buy: Sequin Dress, $23
To buy: Barbie Tote Bag, $15
To buy: Barbie Flashing LCD Watch, $8
The Barbie Collection will be available through April 21 at Target stores and target.com.
