News

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Screaming at Each Other During a Game Is All of Us

byFeb 27, 2019
Photograph by The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Beloved celeb couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been making the media rounds lately to promote their new affordable organic baby product line, Hello Bello, and a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was probably the most relatable thing married couples have seen on TV in a long time.

During the segment, the couple were asked to play a game that involved both of them being blindfolded while trying different foods and describing them to each other to get the other person to correctly guess what the food is.

Just take a second right now to imagine doing this with your own partner and about how well that would go, and you can probably guess what happens. We'll just say it involves lots of screaming, "No!" — and certain people getting frustrated that their partner wasn't doing as awesome a job as they thought they should, while the other's getting pissed that their clues aren't as obvious as they think they are.

Basically, they are all of us.

Fortunately, all of the marital yelling was done in the name of charity, and at the end of the game the couple had raised $10,000 for prostate cancer research.

Now excuse us while we wipe away our tears of laughter and remember why we no longer have game nights with our spouses.

