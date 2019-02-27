Selma Blair Cried Tears of 'Relief' After Being Diagnosed With MS

While it's safe to say the 2019 Oscars were pretty lackluster (we're kinda tired of the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga speculation that just won't go away), one moment that made many stop and take pause was seeing Selma Blair walk the red carpet with a cane. It was a powerful moment that went beyond a fashion statement as the 46-year-old actress is battling multiple sclerosis. Recently, Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis and how it's helped her find a new voice that's powerful beyond belief.
Selma, who's featured in Vanity Fair magazine's March issue, says "there's no tragedy" in her having MS.
"There's a humility and a joy I have now, albeit a fatigued joy," Selma tells Vanity Fair about her battle with multiple sclerosis, E! News reports. Though she was admittedly "uncomfortable" and "worried," the '90s star also confesses her disease enabled her to "reconnect with so many people who thought [she] would drop dead soon."
"Back in October, Selma Blair turned heads after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society notes MS is "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and the body."
She also opened up to "Good Morning America" about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and crying tears of "relief."
"I cried. I had tears. They weren't tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now have to give in to a body that had a loss of control," she tells Robin Roberts.
"And there was some relief in that, 'cause ever since my son was born [in 2011], I was in an MS flare-up and didn't know. And I was giving it everything to seem normal, and I was self-medicating when he wasn't with me. I was drinking, I was in pain ... there were times when I couldn't take it. I was really struggling with how I [was] going to get by in life."
Though Selma's doctor is "very optimistic" about her new treatment, getting the help she needed wasn't always easy.
"[I] wasn't taken seriously by doctors," Selma reveals to Robin during her interview. "Just ['you're a] single mother, you're exhausted[,'] financial burden, blah blah blah. I even got to the point when I said 'I need to go to work, and I have to stay awake' ... I was ashamed, and I was doing the best I could — and I was a great mother — but it was killing me."
Thankfully, Selma was able to link up with Saud Sadiq, chief research scientist at New York's Tisch MS Research Center, who is giving her the attention and care she deserves, believing she'll "be a different person in a year."
No matter the difficulties on her journey, Selma says telling her 7-year-old son about her MS diagnosis was easy.
"I always want him to feel safe [and] never responsible for me, but he had already seen that I was falling and doing things," the celeb mom tells Robin Roberts about Arthur Saint Bleick, her 7-year-old son with ex Jason Bleick.
"He'd imitate me, and I'd be like, 'that's fine, but don't do that out of the house, people will think you're a jerk.' And so I did have to tell him after the MRI. I said 'I have something called multiple sclerosis, and he almost cried and said 'will it kill you?' And I said, 'No. We never know what kills us, Arthur, but this is not the doctor telling me I'm dying.' And he was like, 'Oh, OK.'"
Selma, who continues to act and star in series, is using her voice to raise awareness about MS against all fear.
"I was a little scared of talking," Selma confessed to "Good Morning America." "Even my neurologist said, 'No, this will bring a lot of awareness' — 'cause no one has the energy to talk when they're in flare-up. But I do, 'cause I love a camera."
Selma talking about her journey with multiple sclerosis has brought additional awareness to the disease and others who battle with MS. We truly wish her and others nothing but strength, comfort and all the love in the world.
Keep pushing, Mama, we're all rooting for you.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.