The First Teaser For the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Here!

byTanvier PeartFeb 27, 2019
Photograph by Gettty Images

For those of us still stuck on the '90s and '00s, it looks like Christmas came early for us. A new teaser video for the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot is here that has us heading back to the sunny ZIP code to reunite with our favorite characters.

It looks like the "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival is set to premiere this summer on FOX.

90210onfox

Welcome home. 90210 returns this summer on @FOXTV. #90210onFOX

Though the logo is a little different, nothing is music to our ears quite like that guitar riff in the intro that lets us know "Beverly Hills, 90210" is about to come on.

(Squee!)

And it's safe to say people are ready to tune in.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" wasn't exactly our high school experience (BMWs, credit cards and getaways with our beau was more of a far-fetched dream than a reality), but there were some life lessons from the show we learned along the way.

It's only been a few months since the gang was spotted shopping around the idea of a reboot.

Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling were all present and accounted for — raising questions about other cast members who weren't in attendance.

Tori Spelling confirmed the reboot not too long after the sighting. "It is the OG crew back together, and we're playing heightened versions of ourselves," she told Access Live about the '90s reboot.

"The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So, it'll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody."

The big question: Will Brenda and Dylan make a few appearances on the show?

via GIPHY

Guess we have to wait and see! (We already know Luke Perry likely won't be on the show a bunch, given he already stars on the wildly popular "Riverdale.")

It would be so awesome to see Shannen Doherty back in action, or even Tiffani Thiessen, too!

We're so curious to see how this all turns out. (Please don't let us down!)

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site Cafe Mom.

Feb 27, 2019
