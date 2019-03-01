Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

You Need to Make YouTube Kids Safer For Your Kid ASAP and Here's How

byMar 01, 2019
Little asian girl lying on floor using mobile phone to play. Multiethnic female child watching cartoon on smartphone at home. Childhood and moder technology concept.
Photograph by Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the recent round of stories about suicide challenges and other equally unsavory content popping up in the middle of seemingly innocent kids YouTube videos, it's no wonder that parents everywhere are wondering how to keep their little ones safe online.

Many parents are using YouTube Kids, which they assume is safer to hand the iPad over with, but as we've seen by now with scary things popping up in the middle of "Peppa Pig" videos or Anna from "Frozen" violently killing other Disney princesses, it's still not safe enough. So if you're not choosing to chuck all devices out your window (which honestly doesn't sound too bad anymore), there are some things you can do to protect your kids.

First things first: you need to disable search on the app ASAP. Here's how:

1. Click the lock icon on the bottom right of the screen.

2. Enter your passcode/answer the math equation

3. Hit "Settings" and click on your child's profile (which, by the way, you should set up if you haven't yet)

4. Toggle "Allow Searching" to the off setting

Make sure to do this with each child's profile and on every device. Just because you did it for YouTube Kids on your phone doesn't mean it'll reflect on the iPad or the Smart TV.

Now let's take it one step further. Just because you disabled searching doesn't mean a recommended video won't pop up after your kid finishes their show that may contain inappropriate content. That's because it's bots going through and determining which content is kid-friendly and not, and bot are, well, just bots.

So make sure your kids only see playlists and videos curated by actual humans — not bots —by turning on the option that says "Approved Content Only." Directly under this option parents can also select age-appropriate content for their kids by choosing "Younger" or "Older" audience — or better yet, select the option that says your kids can only watch content that you personally approve.

Photograph by TechCrunch

One final step parents can take to safeguard their child's viewing is to select "Pause watch history" at the bottom of the Settings page which keeps the app from recommending new videos to kids.

If your child is mainly using regular YouTube, there are things you can do there too.

The first step is to turn on Restricted Mode on. According to YouTube, Restricted Mode “hides videos that may contain inappropriate content flagged by users and other signals.” Here's how you do it:

1. If you're on your phone, open the YouTube app and tap your picture profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Go to "Settings"

3. Hit the slider next to "Restricted Mode" so it's turned on (it'll look blue) and voila! it's on.

And, as always, be vigilant. Even content deemed safe for YouTube Kids has clearly been shown to not meet those standards, so when in doubt, pre-screen whatever they're going to watch first, or find a non-screen alternative (we know, easier said than done).

Most importantly, if you haven't yet had a conversation with your child about internet safety, now's the time do it — before they've accidentally viewed something traumatic.

Related Gallery

14 Activities for Sick Kids

by Feb 25, 2015
1 / 15
Getty Images
1 / 15

Sniffles. Coughs. Runny noses. Fever. Those symptoms spell a sick day at home with your kids during cold and flu season. But how can you get them to rest, so medicines and nature can help them heal?

Here are 14 ways to keep kids calm, relaxed and entertained while they are on the mend.

RELATED

5-Year-Old Girl's Face Mauled After Asking to Pet an 'Emotional Support' Pit Bull

More from news

You Need to Make YouTube Kids Safer For Your Kid ASAP and Here's How
Mar 01, 2019

5-Year-Old Girl's Face Mauled After Asking to Pet an 'Emotional Support' Pit Bull

Mar 01, 2019

Cost Plus Is Having a MAJOR Rug Sale Just in Time for Your Home Refresh
Mar 01, 2019

OMG, A New 'Baby-Sitters Club' Series Is Coming to Netflix!
Mar 01, 2019

Dad Calls Out Stay-at-Home Mom for Taking a 'Sick Day' & Ignoring Their Toddler
Feb 28, 2019

Parents, the 'Momo Challenge' Isn't the Only Suicide Game to Worry About
Feb 27, 2019

The First Teaser For the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Is Here!
Feb 27, 2019

Selma Blair Cried Tears of 'Relief' After Being Diagnosed With MS
Feb 27, 2019

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Screaming at Each Other During a Game Is All of Us
Feb 27, 2019
More Results